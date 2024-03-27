5 best gaming PCs for students in 2024

Gaming PCs aren't just for hardcore gaming, and students can also benefit from the processing power and multitasking capabilities that these machines offer. These PCs can handle demanding software for video editing, 3D modeling, and other creative and design work. So what should you look for while selecting the best gaming PC for students?
When it comes to minimum specifications, aim for at least a mid-range graphics card like an Nvidia RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a capable processor like an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800. With these points in mind, we have compiled a list of five great gaming PC options for students in 2024.
Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Top 5 best gaming PCs to buy for students in 2024
Brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and NZXT offer various gaming PCs at different prices. We've listed the ones that we think provide the best price-to-performance ratio.
1) HP Victus 15L TG02-1000
Coming in at just $549, HP Victus 15L TG02-1000 can handle work and light gaming with ease. The PC features a 13th Gen Intel i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 GPU, and 8GB DDR4 RAM.
While the GPU may not be the most powerful, it is capable enough for the price point. Arc A380 can easily support lighter titles like Counter-Strike and League of Legends while playing more demanding titles at a lower setting or resolution.
The HP Victus 15L is the best gaming PC for casual gamers and students as it combines decent performance with affordability. You can expect around 72 FPS on GTA V, 58 FPS in Fortnite, and 200 FPS on League of Legends at max setting on 1080p resolution.
2) NZXT Player: One
The NZXT Player: One is the budget variant of NZXT's pre-built PC range. It is one of the best gaming PCs for students on a tight budget who prioritize affordability without sacrificing too much performance.
The processor and CPU may not be the strongest on the list, but they are solid options for playing most games at moderate to high settings. The PC features a slightly older Intel 12th Gen i5 CPU and a 3060 graphics card. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 500GB NVMe SSD.
While the 12th Gen i5 and RTX 3050 aren’t the latest in the market, they provide a great price-to-performance ratio. This PC can handle modern-day games at medium to high settings. You can expect around 71 FPS in Fortnite, 84 FPS in GTA V, and 240 FPS in League of Legends on max settings at 1080p resolution.
Buy NZXT Player: One
3) Predator Orion 3000 PO3-640
Coming in with a price tag of $999, the Predator Orion 3000 offers a good balance between performance and price, making it a versatile gaming PC for students with medium to heavy usage. Predator Orion 3000 features a 12th Gen i7 processor combined with an RTX 3070 GPU. There is support for storage and RAM upgrades at an additional cost. The base variant features 16GB DDR4 RAM with 1TB of NVME SSD.
This PC is powered by an i7 chipset featuring great single-core and multi-core performance. Combined with RTX 3070 GPU, the system is powerful enough to provide around 120 FPS on GTA V, 130 FPS in Fortnite, and 275 FPS on League of Legends at max setting on 1080p resolution.
4) NZXT Player: Two
The NZXT Player: Two is a strong gaming PC and productivity powerhouse on this list. It offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, RTX 4070 GPU, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. There are various storage options, with the base variant offering 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.
The PC comes with signature NZXT components and sports a sleek, modern look. Additionally, NZXT offers a free 30-day trial of the Xbox Game Pass, which can be great for testing the PC's capabilities.
This gaming PC is great for those into video editing, programming, and content creation, thanks to its solid CPU and GPU combination. With this PC, gamers can expect around 147 FPS in GTA V, 160 FPS in Fortnite, and 350 FPS in League of Legends on 1080p max settings.
Buy NZXT Player: Two
5) Alienware Aurora R16
The Alienware series from Dell offers top-of-the-line options for students who demand the absolute best performance. Alienware Aurora R16 features a 13th Gen i9 processor combined with 32GB DDR5 RAM, an RTX 4070, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The PC is aimed at heavy users who are involved in tasks like video editing, game development, and AI development.
This gaming PC is a fantastic choice for 4K gaming. The bundled RTX 4070 GPU provides support for Ray Tracing, DLSS3, and frame generation technologies for an amazing experience. This GPU, combined with the powerful 13th Gen i9 CPU, delivers around 150 FPS on GTA V, 170 FPS on Fortnite, and 370 FPS on League of Legends on max settings at 1080p.
Besides specifications, it is important to consider personal usage and workload while picking a good gaming PC. It should be able to run software and perform tasks according to the course curriculum while also fitting in a specific price range. Upgradability should not be overlooked, as changing specific components over time is usually much cheaper than buying a brand-new setup every few years.