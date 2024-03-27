5 best gaming PCs for students in 2024

Gaming PCs aren't just for hardcore gaming, and students can also benefit from the processing power and multitasking capabilities that these machines offer. These PCs can handle demanding software for video editing, 3D modeling, and other creative and design work. So what should you look for while selecting the best gaming PC for students?

When it comes to minimum specifications, aim for at least a mid-range graphics card like an Nvidia RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a capable processor like an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800. With these points in mind, we have compiled a list of five great gaming PC options for students in 2024.

Top 5 best gaming PCs to buy for students in 2024

Brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and NZXT offer various gaming PCs at different prices. We've listed the ones that we think provide the best price-to-performance ratio.

1) HP Victus 15L TG02-1000

The HP Victus 15L starts at just $579 (Image via HP)

Coming in at just $549, HP Victus 15L TG02-1000 can handle work and light gaming with ease. The PC features a 13th Gen Intel i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 GPU, and 8GB DDR4 RAM.

While the GPU may not be the most powerful, it is capable enough for the price point. Arc A380 can easily support lighter titles like Counter-Strike and League of Legends while playing more demanding titles at a lower setting or resolution.

Specifications HP Victus 15L TG02-1000 CPU 13th Gen Intel i5 13400 GPU Intel Arc A380 Storage 256GB NVMe SSD RAM 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200MHz Warranty 1 year Price $549

The HP Victus 15L is the best gaming PC for casual gamers and students as it combines decent performance with affordability. You can expect around 72 FPS on GTA V, 58 FPS in Fortnite, and 200 FPS on League of Legends at max setting on 1080p resolution.

2) NZXT Player: One

NZXT provides a good gaming experience for just $799 (Image via NZXT)

The NZXT Player: One is the budget variant of NZXT's pre-built PC range. It is one of the best gaming PCs for students on a tight budget who prioritize affordability without sacrificing too much performance.

The processor and CPU may not be the strongest on the list, but they are solid options for playing most games at moderate to high settings. The PC features a slightly older Intel 12th Gen i5 CPU and a 3060 graphics card. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 500GB NVMe SSD.

Specifications NZXT Player One CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12400F GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Storage 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 RAM 5200 MHz Warranty 2 years Price $799

While the 12th Gen i5 and RTX 3050 aren’t the latest in the market, they provide a great price-to-performance ratio. This PC can handle modern-day games at medium to high settings. You can expect around 71 FPS in Fortnite, 84 FPS in GTA V, and 240 FPS in League of Legends on max settings at 1080p resolution.

3) Predator Orion 3000 PO3-640

Acer's Predator PO3-640 with i7 12700 is a superb deal (Image via Acer)

Coming in with a price tag of $999, the Predator Orion 3000 offers a good balance between performance and price, making it a versatile gaming PC for students with medium to heavy usage. Predator Orion 3000 features a 12th Gen i7 processor combined with an RTX 3070 GPU. There is support for storage and RAM upgrades at an additional cost. The base variant features 16GB DDR4 RAM with 1TB of NVME SSD.

Specifications Predator Orion 3000 PO3-640 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700F GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Storage 1TB NVME SSD RAM 16 GB DDR4 RAM Warranty 1 year Price $999

This PC is powered by an i7 chipset featuring great single-core and multi-core performance. Combined with RTX 3070 GPU, the system is powerful enough to provide around 120 FPS on GTA V, 130 FPS in Fortnite, and 275 FPS on League of Legends at max setting on 1080p resolution.

4) NZXT Player: Two

NZXT Player: Two offers seamless performance and great productivity at $1,599 (Image via NZXT)

The NZXT Player: Two is a strong gaming PC and productivity powerhouse on this list. It offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, RTX 4070 GPU, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. There are various storage options, with the base variant offering 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The PC comes with signature NZXT components and sports a sleek, modern look. Additionally, NZXT offers a free 30-day trial of the Xbox Game Pass, which can be great for testing the PC's capabilities.

Specifications NZXT Player: Two CPU AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 RAM 5200 MHz Warranty 2 years Price $1,599

This gaming PC is great for those into video editing, programming, and content creation, thanks to its solid CPU and GPU combination. With this PC, gamers can expect around 147 FPS in GTA V, 160 FPS in Fortnite, and 350 FPS in League of Legends on 1080p max settings.

5) Alienware Aurora R16

Alienware Aurora R16 is a superb high-performance gaming PC (Image via Dell)

The Alienware series from Dell offers top-of-the-line options for students who demand the absolute best performance. Alienware Aurora R16 features a 13th Gen i9 processor combined with 32GB DDR5 RAM, an RTX 4070, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The PC is aimed at heavy users who are involved in tasks like video editing, game development, and AI development.

Specifications Alienware Aurora R16 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900F GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 12 GB GDDR6X Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD RAM 32GB DDR5 RAM 5600 MT/s Warranty 1 year Price $2,049

This gaming PC is a fantastic choice for 4K gaming. The bundled RTX 4070 GPU provides support for Ray Tracing, DLSS3, and frame generation technologies for an amazing experience. This GPU, combined with the powerful 13th Gen i9 CPU, delivers around 150 FPS on GTA V, 170 FPS on Fortnite, and 370 FPS on League of Legends on max settings at 1080p.

Besides specifications, it is important to consider personal usage and workload while picking a good gaming PC. It should be able to run software and perform tasks according to the course curriculum while also fitting in a specific price range. Upgradability should not be overlooked, as changing specific components over time is usually much cheaper than buying a brand-new setup every few years.