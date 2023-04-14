Is the new Nvidia RTX 4070 worth it for gaming? Specs, price, performance, and more explained

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is available for purchase now. The GPU has been priced at $599, and multiple models are available at the advertised MSRP. The GPU is much cheaper than our expected $650 price tag, which would have made it a bad deal once compared to the high-end last-gen GPUs. However, should gamers pay $600 for Team Green's latest creation? Answers may vary. The GPU is bundled with all of the company's latest innovations. The list includes best-in-class ray tracing performance, support for frame generation, and superior upscaling technology.

This article will review the advertised specs, the performance, and the pricing of the RTX 4070 and try to answer whether gamers should buy it or explore other options on the market.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13.



To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one:



🟢 Like this post

🟢 Comment Introducing the GeForce RTX 4070.Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13.To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one:🟢 Like this post🟢 Comment #BeyondFast Introducing the GeForce RTX 4070. Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13. To celebrate we're giving you a chance to WIN one: 🟢 Like this post🟢 Comment #BeyondFast https://t.co/0wHbEgs3J6

The RTX 4070 is more value for money than its elder siblings

The RTX 40 series lineup is well known for its massive performance uplifts over the last-gen graphics cards. However, the 4070 isn't as much of an upgrade as the higher-end models in the series. Gamers can expect a 20-30% performance gain with the new GPU.

Specs

A quick look at the specs table of the RTX 4070 and the last-gen 3070 reveals that the cards are pretty close in specs. Both the GPUs pack 5,888 CUDA cores and 46 RT cores. Even the Texture Mapping Unit (TMU) and Streaming Multiprocessor (SM) count has been carried over from the older GPU.

However, it is worth noting that with the RTX 40 series lineup, Nvidia has bumped up the performance of each CUDA core and SM to achieve new heights in video games. Thus, the $600 RTX 4070 can easily outperform the last gen offering even with a similar spec sheet.

The latest card packs 12 GB of much faster 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory. 8 GB has already started falling apart in most titles and could be a limiting factor.

Comparison factors Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Market (main) Desktop Desktop Release date 2023 Q2 2020 Q3 Model number AD104-250-A1 GA104-300-A1 GPU name AD104 GA104 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Generation GeForce 40 GeForce 30 Lithography 4 nm 8 nm Transistors 35,800,000,000 17,400,000,000 Bus interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 GPU base clock 1,920 MHz 1,500 MHz GPU boost clock 2,475 MHz 1,725 MHz Memory frequency 1,313 MHz 1,750 MHz Effective memory speed 21 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 448.0 GB/s TDP 200 W 220 W Suggested PSU 600W ATX Power Supply 550W ATX Power Supply Outputs 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Cores (compute units, SM, SMX) 46 46 Shading units (CUDA Cores) 5888 5888 TMUs 184 184 ROPs 64 96 RT cores 46 46 Cache memory 36 MB 27 MB Pixel fillrate 158.4 GP/s 165.6 GP/s Texture fillrate 455.4 GT/s 317.4 GT/s Performance FP16 (half) 29.1 TFLOPS 20.31 TFLOPS Performance FP32 (float) 29.1 TFLOPS 20.31 TFLOPS Performance FP64 (double) 455.4 GFLOPS 317.4 GFLOPS

Performance

The RTX 4070 packs a solid performance. The 70-class GPUs are generally known for their QHD gaming prowess. However, the Ada Lovelace card extends the 4K gaming performance of the lineup. Gamers can expect playable framerates in some of the most demanding AAA titles at any of the most popular resolutions.

2160p UHD benchmarks

The RTX 4070 pulls off over 30 FPS in most of the latest AAA games. Although the card is not built for 4K, gamers who don't want to spend a fortune on their next rig can consider the 4070 for the resolution.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 92 FPS Fortnite 33 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 39 FPS God of War 69 FPS The Callisto Protocol 50 FPS

1440p QHD benchmarks

In 1440p, the RTX 4070 pulled off a pretty decent performance. The card hits over 60 FPS with ray tracing turned for in every major title.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Resident Evil 4 Remake 98 FPS The Last of US Part 1 75 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 77 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 37 FPS The Callisto Protocol 86 FPS

1080p FHD benchmarks

The 4070 can be overkill for 1080p gaming. However, those looking at the card for competitive gaming can opt for the 70-class GPU without a second thought.

Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB Resident Evil 4 Remake 135 FPS The Last of US Part 1 106 FPS A Plague Tale Requiem 112 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 81 FPS The Callisto Protocol 89 FPS

Pricing

The 4070 might deliver a decent performance. However, better options are at or below the $600 price tag. The AMD RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are faster than Nvidia's latest launch. However, the cards cost much less than the latest 70-class offering.

The RX 6800 was recently discounted to $469 to stay competitive against Team Green's offerings. The card can deliver similar framerates as the 4070. The RX 6800 XT trades blow with the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti. It packs 16 GB of video memory and can outperform the 4070 in multiple scenarios. At a starting price of $539, it is a better choice for gaming.

Thus, gamers should consider the last-gen AMD offerings before finalizing the RTX 4070 as their following GPU.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes