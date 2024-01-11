5 best mechanical keyboards in 2024

To get a smooth typing experience and streamlined in-game response on your computer, you need the best mechanical keyboards. Most consumers ignore PC peripherals and buy cheap keyboards that don't promise a satisfactory typing experience. If you spend most of your time typing, coding, or gaming, a mechanical keyboard can be a more pleasant alternative to the drab options that come with your computer or laptop.

However, mechanical keyboards have evolved over the past few years. Most of them differ in terms of mechanical switches, which are used to register key presses. There are several types of switches available, but the majority are either clicky, tactile, or have linear keys.

Let’s now take a look at the five best mechanical keyboards to buy in 2024. We have also added the pros and cons for each keyboard so that you can make an informed decision based on your budget and requirements.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

What are the best mechanical keyboards in 2024?

1) Epomaker TH80

One of the best mechanical keyboards on our list is the Epomaker TH80 (Image via Epomaker)

The Epomaker TH80 is the first entry on our list of best mechanical keyboards in 2024. It is a full-featured wireless keyboard that can be customized. The TH80 feels great to type on and allows Bluetooth communication with up to three devices. Epomaker has also bundled a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle in case your PC or laptop lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

The keyboard has a battery size of 3,800mAh and comes with linear Yellow switches, with tactile and clicky key options also available. It also has wonderful RGB effects, which can be further customized by Epomaker's default app. It is currently one of the best mechanical keyboards under $60.

Pros

It comes with dual connectivity support

Keys can be changed with other profiles

Great battery backup

Cons

Numpad keys are not available

Epomaker TH80 Specifications Switch type Tactile Switch brand Gateron Form factor 75% Keycaps Dye-sub PBT Price $59

2) Keychron V1

One of the best mechanical keyboards on our list is the Keychron V1 (Image via PC Case Gear)

The Keychron V1 is another entry-level mechanical keyboard with a compact design and hot-swappable keys. The V1 is on the cheaper end of the spectrum but boasts features often seen on costlier mechanical keyboards. It has south-facing RGB lights, and the keys are fully programmable.

The V1 also includes sturdy double-shot PBT keycaps. You receive a choice of different keycaps in the package, and a toggle switch on the back of the keyboard allows you to switch between Mac and Windows OS instantaneously. These features make it one of the best mechanical keyboards in its price range.

Pros

It has ABS plastic housing.

Comes with both Mac and Windows OS compatibility.

Has multiple key switch options

Cons

Does not come with wireless connectivity support

No RGB keys

Keychron V1 Specifications Switch type Tactile Switch brand Keychron Form factor 75% Keycaps Double shot PBT Price $69

3) NZXT Function

The NZXT Function is an amazing mechanical keyboard (Image via NZXT)

The NZXT Function is the third entry on our list of best mechanical keyboards this year. It includes NZXT's builder tool, which allows you to select the type of switches, keycaps, and cable color. The company will then send you the requisite keyboard kit. The keycaps are customizable and have custom RGB effects.

The keyboard comes with a side wheel that lets you adjust the volume on your PC. It also has a resting pad, which is great for long-term usage and prevents stress on the palms.

Pros

It has customizable RBG effects.

Has a resting pad.

Also has a dedicated left-sided volume wheel.

Cons

No dual-OS support.

NZXT Function Specifications Switch type Linear Switch brand Gateron Form factor 100% Keycaps Multiple keycaps Price $129

4) Nuphy Air75 V2

One of the best mechanical keyboards in 2024 is the Nuphy air75 V2 (Image via Nuphy)

The NuPhy Air75 V2 is an incredible keyboard with an ergonomic design. Its dual-connectivity support allows for increased mobility. Its low-profile keycaps are incredibly thin, but they feel very sturdy and pleasant to type on. The keys are also swappable.

All of these features mean that the NuPhy Air75 V2 is one of the best mechanical keyboards under $150. It is best suited for programmers or writers who don't want too much stress while typing.

Pros

It has an excellent build quality

The keyboard supports USB 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity.

It has superb typing experience.

Cons

Low battery life of less than two days.

Nuphy Air75 V2 Specifications Switch type Tactile Switch brand Nuohy Wisteria Form factor 75% Keycaps Multiple keycaps Price $139

5) Razer Pro Type Ultra

One of the best mechanical keyboards in early 2024 is the Razer Pro Type Ultra (Image via Razer)

The last mechanical keyboard on our list is the Razer Pro Type Ultra, which comes with wireless connectivity and linear switches. It also has two inclination angles and a soft wrist rest, which significantly improves the way your palms and hands feel, even after working for long hours.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra is great for gaming, and the all-white design ensures that it blends with most PC setups. Razer also provides connectivity with up to four devices simultaneously, including smartphones and TVs.

Pros

It supports multi-device connectivity.

Full-size keyboard with a dedicated numpad.

Comes with dedicated wrist support.

Cons

Keys are not hot-swappable

Razer Pro Type Ultra Specifications Switch type Linear Switch brand Razer Form factor 100% Keycaps Yellow Price $159

You've reached the end of our list of the best mechanical keyboards in early 2024.