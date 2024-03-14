Mechanical vs membrane keyboards: Which is the best for gamers in 2024?

Real gamers use mechanical keyboards, or so they say. This controversial statement often sparks a debate about mechanical vs membrane keyboards. Some players advocate for mechanical keyboards as they provide clicky feedback and an anti-ghosting feature. Clicky feedback allows them to feel every keystroke, while the anti-ghosting feature lets them play competitive games.

However, casual gamers usually don't play competitive titles and often prefer the quietness of membrane keyboards.

But which keyboard should you buy? Let's dive into the age-old mechanical vs membrane keyboards debate and find out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Mechanical vs membrane keyboards: Mechanism behind how they function

Mechanism of mechanical keyboards

Mechanical keyboard with exposed yellow switches (Image via Volodymyr Kozhevnikov/Unsplash/Razer)

The mechanism of a mechanical keyboard is a bit complex. Each key has a mechanical switch. The device mainly consists of a spring, stem, and a base plate to form the switch mechanism. When you press the key, it pushes the stem downwards against the force of the spring and contacts the base plate.

This action will register as a keystroke, and you will immediately feel satisfying feedback.

The switches in a mechanical keyboard produce loud and clicky feedback upon actuation. There are different types of switches, including blue, red, and brown switches. The Cherry MX blue switches are clicky and quite loud, but the red ones are quieter.

Some higher-end mechanical keyboards have hot-swapping capability, which allows you to change switches on the go. This means they are highly customizable.

Due to such customization options, mechanical keyboards are very popular among gamers. This is especially true for RGB mechanical keyboards, whose switches can survive up to 50 million key presses on average.

Moreover, when playing MOBA games or titles with quick-time events, you often need to press multiple keys. If you press three or five keys simultaneously and they fail to register, it is called a ghosting issue. Mechanical keyboards have anti-ghosting on all keys, which gives them an upper hand in the debate of mechanical vs membrane keyboards.

Mechanism of membrane keyboards

Logitech wireless membrane keyboard with creative dial (Image via Saif Ahmed/Unsplash)

Membrane keyboards have far simpler switch construction. Their key switches consist of a stem, a base plate, and a rubber-based membrane with a contact point in the middle. When you press the key, the stem pushes the rubber membrane down. When the membrane touches the base plate, a keystroke is registered.

This requires a simple construction setup and doesn’t need high-end materials. That’s why membrane keyboards are cheaper, which is great for budget gamers.

The keys of membrane keyboards also sound mushier and quieter, so they can be ideal for gaming and typing during work hours.

So, if you are a casual gamer, the membrane keyboard is perfect for you. Moreover, some high-end membrane keyboards also come with some anti-ghosting keys. This means you can get the anti-ghosting feature without buying a mechanical keyboard.

Mechanical vs membrane keyboards: Key differences

Due to the nature of the construction of switches inside the mechanical keyboard, each keystroke can generate a clicky or loud thumping sound. The keystrokes also provide satisfying feedback. Meanwhile, membrane keyboards have no definite feedback, but each keystroke actuation feels mushy and quieter.

Mechanical keyboards are costly but have a longer lifespan of 50 million keystrokes and are highly maintainable. Meanwhile, membrane keyboards cost less and have a lifespan of five million keystrokes. Then, there is the issue of the anti-ghosting feature.

Membrane keyboards can have some ghosting issues. However, higher-end membrane keyboards have a few anti-ghosting keys to address this issue. An authentic mechanical keyboard will have anti-ghosting on all of the keys.

Here is a quick rundown of mechanical vs membrane keyboards.

Mechanical keyboard Membrane keyboard Mechanical keys provide instant feedback upon key actuation There is no definite feedback Mechanical keyboards are highly priced Membrane keyboards are lower-priced The keys of most mechanical keyboards are high-profile The keys of membrane keyboards can be high-profile as well as low-profile The keystrokes can be clicky and loud The keystrokes are mushy and quieter Lifespan of 50 million keystrokes on average Lifespan of 5 million keystrokes on average Mechanical keyboards are available in full-size, TKL, and 60% sizes Mechanical keyboards are available in full and smaller sizes, along with slimmer options Anti-ghosting on all keys Anti-ghosting on some keys in high-end membrane keyboards Individual key switches can be replaced with similar switches Individual key switches cannot be replaced

Also, check out the best gaming mice in 2024.

Should gamers opt for a mechanical or membrane keyboard?

Hardcore gaming setup with mechanical keyboard and mouse (Image via Kadyn Pierce/Unsplash)

The anti-ghosting feature is a major factor that gamers must consider when debating mechanical vs membrane keyboards. Having or not having an anti-ghosting feature can seriously make or break some games, particularly competitive and MOBA titles.

Then, there's the issue of sound and price. Mechanical keyboards are loud and can cost an arm and a leg. So, if you don’t mind the sound and price, mechanical keyboards make more sense. They are the ideal choice for hardcore gamers.

However, casual gamers may prefer the quietness of membrane keyboards. These players usually don't play a lot of competitive titles, so they may not even need the anti-ghosting feature. This means membrane keyboards will suit them better.

The debate of mechanical vs membrane keyboards ends here. Hardcore gamers who need anti-ghosting keys and instant keystroke feedback must go with mechanical keyboards. It's an absolute no-brainer, even though they cost a bit more.

However, those who prefer typing in the quiet with some casual gaming can go with the membrane keyboards. They are more suited for casual gamers and cost less.