5 best budget gaming mice in 2024

Finding the best budget gaming mice for your gaming setup can be daunting. Most PC gamers spend most of their total budget on their gaming PC builds on buying costly CPUs or graphics cards to experience the best graphical performance or enjoy the highest FPS. But, essential parts like keyboard, mouse, or other PC connectors are often ignored.

As a result, the need for the best budget gaming mice or keyboards seems natural, as there is less money left for these PC peripherals. Fortunately, when it comes to the best budget gaming mice, there are many brands to choose from, and they don't cost a bomb, either. Let us now take a look at the five best budget gaming mice in early 2024.

What are the best budget gaming mice to buy in 2024?

1) SteelSeries Rival 3

The first budget mouse on our list is the Steel Series Rival 3 (Image via Amazon)

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is one of the best budget gaming mice, as it is available for under $30 and still offers a full-fledged gaming mouse designed to suit even the most advanced gamers. Further, it has multiple mechanical switches that provide a tactile response.

It is made from a high-grade polymer, making it durable and lightweight. It also has a prism RGB lighting all across its body, which looks great on most RGB PC setups.

Specifications SteelSeries Rival 3 Sensor Optical sensor Weight 77g Connectivity Wired Max. DPI 18000 Price $29

Pros

It is very lightweight.

Comes with multiple RGB effects.

Has high DPI support.

Cons

The all-polymer build may not last for many years.

2) Logitech G305 Lightspeed

The second best budget gaming mouse is Logitech G305 Speed (Image via Amazon)

With the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, you get a budget wireless gaming mouse. It also has a solid build, and the 2.4GHz wireless connection ensures good connectivity. It also lasts more than 200 hours with a single AA battery.

Its small wireless dongle can be stored inside the mouse's body, and its ambidextrous design is similar to other premium Logitech mice. It's perfect for gaming, and its super fast 1ms response rate is also great for most FPS games.

Specifications Logitech G304 Lightspeed Sensor Optical sensor Weight 95.2g Connectivity Wireless Max. DPI 12000 Price $49

Pros

It comes with a good range.

Has a 1ms response time.

Comes with more than 200 hours of battery life.

Cons

The scroll wheel lacks a premium finish.

3) Keychron M3

The third budget gaming mouse on our list is the Keychron M3 (Image via Zenox)

The Keychron M3 is a high-quality mouse with up to 26,000 DPI support and a comfortable design. It also has responsive buttons and swish RGB lighting at the bottom. It handles all on-screen movements efficiently and supports three different connection modes.

With wired connectivity via a USB cable, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a weight of fewer than 80 grams, it's the perfect mouse for users who own multiple devices or travelers. It's one of the best budget gaming mice you can buy right now for all these features.

Specifications Keychron M3 Sensor Optical sensor Weight 79g Connectivity Wireless/Wired Max. DPI 26000 Price $69

Pros

It comes with up to 26,000 DPI support.

Supports three different connectivity modes.

Offers long battery life.

Cons

No native Mac app is currently available.

4) HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2

The fourth mouse on our list is the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 (Image via Amazon)

The HyperX PulseFire Haste 2 is another one of the best budget gaming mice in 2024, with pinpoint precision and dual wireless connectivity. The mouse supports up to 26,000 DPI and weighs nearly 60 grams. Its dedicated DPI switcher also lets you choose the mouse speed based on your requirements.

Further, it is supported by HyperX's Ngenuity software, and you can also store presets on the app. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any RGB support on its body, but the mouse, with its features, lightweight design, and excellent upgrades over its predecessor, does make up for it.

Specifications HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Sensor Optical sensor Weight 62g Connectivity Wireless Max. DPI 26000 Price $89

Pros

It supports dual wireless connectivity.

Weighs close to 60 grams.

It comes with an adjustable DPI switch button

Cons

Not recommended for people with large hands

5) Razer Viper V2 Pro

The last budget mouse on our list is the Razer Viper V2 Pro (Image via Amazon)

The last mouse on our list of the best budget gaming mice is the Razer Viper V2 Pro. It's extremely lightweight but has a grippy design with exceptional gliding feet. Also, it has a comfortable symmetrical shape and six programmable buttons.

If we talk about its performance, it can perform 30,000 dots per inch and has a dedicated palm grip. The scrollable wheel and buttons also have a tactile feel, and its lightweight design ensures you can use them for long hours without any worries.

Specifications Razer Viper V2 Pro Sensor Optical sensor Weight 58g Connectivity Wireless Max. DPI 30000 Price $99

Pros

It comes with a long battery life of more than 80 hours.

The mouse is extremely lightweight.

It has a symmetrical shape for a better grip

Cons

There is no storage compartment for the dongle or the wireless receiver.

This concludes our list of the best budget gaming mice in early 2024. For more such informative articles, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.

