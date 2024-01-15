5 best Logitech gaming mice in 2024

Opting for the best Logitech gaming mice is crucial to achieving impeccable results during your extensive gaming sessions. Logitech mice are typically very well-built and have exceptional sensor performance. Over the past few years, they have become massively popular in the gaming community. Logitech has so much to offer, and with new models constantly dropping, it's a challenge to keep tabs on them all.

And the real head-scratcher is to select one device from the mix of diverse specifications and strengths. But fret not, as we have listed the five best gaming mice by Logitech in 2024.

From budget-friendly to high-end, here are five best Logitech gaming mice

1) Logitech G203 Lightsync

Budget-friendly gaming mouse (Image via Logitech/Amazon)

If you're on a tight budget, Logitech G203 Lightsync is a great choice. This wired mouse comes with a gaming-grade sensor and a classic 6-button design. It also features RGB lighting that flashes colors to the beat of any sound—whether it's music, movies, games, or any other audio.

Specification Logitech G203 Lightsync Sensor Optical Weight 85g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 8000 Price $39.99

The model boasts excellent build quality and extremely low click latency. It also comes with onboard memory, which means you can save custom settings or system commands and use it on other computers without any reconfigurations.

Pros:

One of the best Logitech gaming mice under $40.

Auto-synced RGB light effect.

Cons:

It is a small size device, so it might not fit if you have a larger hand

The DPI is limited to 8000 dots per inch.

2) Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED

One of the best Logitech gaming mice with impressive battery life (Image via Logitech)

Next on the list is Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED, a wireless mouse with an impressive 250-hour battery life. It comes with Logitech’s HERO sensor, which delivers exceptionally accurate and consistent performances. The model also boasts programmable buttons, which can be customized and used per your preferences.

Specification Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Sensor HERO optical Weight 99g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 12000 Price $59.99

Besides being an affordable option, it features premium build quality and a low minimum lift-off distance. So, if you seek a premium design, tremendous performance, and impressive battery life, the G305 LIGHTSPEED is one of the best Logitech gaming mice in the market.

Pros:

Build quality is premium as some of Logitech's higher-end mice.

The sensor performance is excellent.

Cons:

It is a small-sized mouse, so it isn't an ideal choice for larger hands.

It is a slightly heavy mouse, and there isn't any weight optimization

3) Logitech G502 Hero

Best mouse for advanced gaming performance (Image via Logitech)

The G502 Hero features a HERO 25K gaming sensor capable of delivering 400+ IPS across the DPI range of 100 to 25,600. While it's a little heavy compared to other wired gaming mice, the model comes with five removable weights, which can be adjusted based on your preference.

Specification Logitech G502 Hero Sensor HERO optical Weight 121g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 25600 Price $79.99

It has eleven buttons that can be programmed for your favorite commands. Additionally, you can save these settings to the onboard memory and use them with multiple devices without any additional requirements.

Pros:

HERO sensor with 25K DPI support.

Comes with eleven customizable buttons, which you can program to use on different devices.

Cons:

It is a bit heavy and bulky compared to other wired mice.

The grip might not be comfortable for people with small hands.

4) Logitech G Pro

Gaming mouse with ambidextrous design (Image via Logitech)

Logitech G Pro is a perfect combination of shape, weight, and feel. It comes with the LIGHTSPEED wireless feature and a HERO 25K sensor, making it one of the best Logitech gaming mice on the market. Furthermore, the G Pro has an ambidextrous design with buttons on either side, which is ideal for both right- and left-handed users.

Specification Logitech G Pro Sensor HERO optical Weight 80g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 25600 Price $129.99

Despite being a wireless device, it delivers similar or even better performance than some wired options on the market.

Pros:

It features a combination of LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 25K.

With an ambidextrous design, it is suitable for right- or left-handed users.

The weight is quite low.

Cons:

Bluetooth support is not available.

A little expensive for a mouse.

5) Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Lightest gaming mouse (Image via Logitech)

The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is one of the best Logitech gaming mice on the market. One of the lightest wireless mice currently available, it also boasts exceptionally low click latency. You can even customize its CPI precisely by increments of 50. The model is suitable for all hand sizes and any grip type.

Specification Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Sensor HERO optical Weight 61g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 25400 Price $159.99

You get a G-Shift button that adds a second layer of controls and PTFE feet that glide very well on mousepads and desks.

Pros:

It is one of the lightest gaming mice available.

Exceptional low click latency rate.

Cons:

It is a very expensive device.

The larger size may pose an issue for people with small hands.

This concludes our list of the best Logitech gaming mice in 2024. Do not forget to check the best RGB keyboards.