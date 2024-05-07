On the May 7th Apple Event, Apple announced updates for its two beloved Pro apps, the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. The company launched two new iPads at this event with upgraded chipsets and updated the two Pro apps to further showcase their performance. This article presents all the new features coming to the updated Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions on the updated Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

All features in Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad 2

All features of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2

Here are all the features coming to the Final Cut Pro app:

Live Multicam

Live Multicam through iPhone (Image via Apple)

If you seek more granular control over a scene on your new M4 iPad Pro, you are in luck. The new Live Multicam allows you to record a scene from four different angles, hence the name Multicam. As the name suggests, it requires multiple cameras, and you can use your iPhones and iPads as the camera.

All you need to do is download the Final Cut Camera on the other devices, and you will get a live feed from all four devices, sort of like the director's view.

External Project Support

If you buy the new iPad with its base storage, you may struggle as the storage will quickly fill up. The External Project Support allows you to create or start editing existing projects directly to or from an external storage device like an external SSD. You can then move the external SSD to your Mac and begin editing there or vice versa.

More Customization Support

There are 12 new color-grading presets, unique dynamic backgrounds, eight more text titles, and a few more things to deliver far more customization support.

All features of the Logic Pro for iPad 2

Here are all the features of the Logic Pro app that will be debuting for iPads and Macs on May 13:

Session Players

Logic Pro for iPad 2's Session players (Image via Apple)

This feature uses AI to create your very own backpacking band. It will respond directly to your feedback, but you will have transparency and authority during your music creation process. With the upcoming update, you get two new virtual players, a bass player and a keyboard player.

Stem Splitter

Logic Pro Stem Splitter (Image via Apple)

Many artists do their best work through a mobile recording rather than inside the live room of a studio. These recordings have some of the most magical moments that cannot be recreated traditionally on a mobile device.

With the Stem Splitter feature, you can reclaim such magical moments from virtually any audio file by separating the instrumental portions.

ChromaGlow

Logic Pro ChromaGlow (Image via Apple)

ChromaGlow is essentially a super version of an audio equalizer and it provides more granular controls than ever before. You can dial in any tone — from a realistic warmth tone to a bassy punch one — to any track. It's only possible by leveraging powerful ML algorithms on M-series iPads.

That concludes our foray into the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro features arriving in iPad 2.