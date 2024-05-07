Apple has finally revealed the new M4 iPad Pro and tech enthusiasts are looking quite excited about it. The company’s current tablet lineup is quite impressive and caters to a wide range of customers. The Pro series sits at the top of the line, offering features ideal for demanding tasks. The latest M-series processor solidifies its position on the market, making it a more enticing option for those seeking top-notch performance.

This article covers all the details about the latest iPad Pro released in the Apple "Let Loose" event. Let’s begin, shall we?

M4 iPad Pro specs

Core configuration of the new iPad (Image via Apple)

Let’s take a quick look at the M4 iPad Pro's basic specifications:

Specification iPad Pro Display 11-inch and 13-inch OLED Chipset M4 OS iPad OS 17 Storage Up to 2TB Camera Rear: 12MP || Front:12MP Battery NA Price Starts at $999

Apple has made some significant upgrades to its latest flagship tablet. Almost every aspect of the device has taken a leap.

What’s new in the M4 iPad Pro?

The new Pro iPad has got significant upgrades (Image via Apple)

The new Apple tab comes with a stunning design, breakthrough display, and outrageous performance. It is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. The M4 iPad Pro is the thinnest device Apple has ever created, with the smaller version weighing only 0.98 lbs and its big brother coming in at 1.28 lbs.

There were rumors that the American tech giant would be skipping the M3 chip for the Pro variant of the iPad. And this has come true, the new iPad will be using the latest M4 silicon. It is based on the second-generation 3nm technology. Apple has stated that it has 50% faster CPU and 4X faster GPU than M2.

The latest Apple Pro tablet features an OLED screen. The tech giant stated in the event that they had used technology called Ultra Retina display design, resulting in extreme brightness, precise contrast, and wide viewing angle. It also has a P3 color and Nano-texture glass option. It supports 1000 nits of brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 bits peak for HDR.

Apple was very behind in the AI race. But now they have taken a proactive approach and have integrated AI into their device to offer a more enhanced user experience. The Neural Engine utilized by the tech giant is the most powerful in the market with 38 trillion ops/sec.

To make the user experience more smooth, the new iPad comes with tons of Pro apps. For cameras, we get 12MP on both sides.

M4 iPad Pro pricing

It is now available to buy (Image via Apple)

The base model of the tab comes with 256GB of internal storage. However, for users who require more space, this machine is available with up to 2TB of storage.

Here are the starting prices of the different models:

11-inch: $999 (WiFi), $1,299 (WiFi+Cellular)

13-inch $1299 (WiFi), $1,499 (WiFi+Cellular)

M4 iPad Pro release date

Customers can now order the new M4 iPad Pro starting today (May 7, 2024) at the apple.com/store website or Apple store app in 29 countries and regions. The availability in the stores will begin next week from May 15.

Check out our other articles: