Apple is likely to announce the best features coming to iOS 18 at the WWDC event scheduled for June 10-14, 2024. However, the internet is already flooded with tons of rumors and speculations about what we can expect from the upcoming OS update. While the tech giant hasn’t revealed anything officially, we have a good enough idea to anticipate what's coming. The latest update is said to be the “biggest” in the iPhone’s history.

We are going to discuss some interesting features that Apple might introduce to the upcoming iOS 18.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely based on speculations.

What are the best features supposedly coming to iOS 18?

1) RCS messages

Rich Communication Services are the industry’s new modern standard. (Image via Google)

The tech giant last year revealed that they would be coming up with RCS, or Rich Communication Services, support via an update. So, we can assume to see it in the upcoming OS. It would improve messaging between Android and iPhone users. Overall, it will be a significant step forward for traditional SMS, offering a more modern and feature-rich communication experience.

It is also worth noting that iMessage will continue to offer a premium experience, and its exclusivity is not going anywhere. However, RCS support will give you additional functionalities like typing indicators, higher-resolution photos, and videos, and read receipts for inter-platform communication as well.

2) AI upgrades to Siri

Siri to get more advanced. (Image via Apple)

Android devices are adopting AI advancements at a fast pace. Apple may seem late to the party, but the rumored iOS 18 could be the game changer for the company. Multiple reports claim that we might see a major upgrade in Siri. This includes increased user personalization and more natural conversation abilities.

While it is said to be one of the best features coming to iOS 18, it will be hardware-dependent. That means you might not be able to utilize it just by downloading the latest OS updates on your device.

Other than that, we might see AI-driven features on multiple apps to enhance the overall user experience.

3) Home screen revamp

More screen customization options to come for iPhone. (Image via Apple)

It was quite shocking that the iPhone won't let you arrange icons freely on your home screen, something the Android users have been enjoying for years. But finally, iPhone users might get more home screen customization after the latest update.

Rumors suggest that the next iOS update will give users the ability to add spaces, rows, and columns between app icons. If true, it will be one of the most favored advancements amidst the best features coming to iOS 18.

Besides that, Apple might offer more personalized home screen settings and tweaks that allow users to adjust multiple things on the screen based on their preferences. Currently, you can change the wallpaper and rearrange the apps or widgets in a specific order. Giving more control over these things would be the biggest change we’ve seen in years.

4) Custom routes in Maps

Apple maps to get major upgrades. (Image via Apple)

Marking custom routes is among the best features coming to iOS 18. The backend code for the app hinted at its arrival. For now, we have to wait for the tech giant to give us more explanation about the feature. But it sounds like it would allow users to design their own specific routes for trips, giving them more control over their navigation experience.

For example, if you want to go to A from B, and you might prefer a different route instead of what the map is showing, you will be able to customize the route based on your preference.

Currently, Apple Maps only offers pre-selected routes. Custom routes would let you mark down specific roads you want to travel on, potentially for scenic drives or familiar routes.

5) Hearing Aid Mode

One of the best features coming to iOS 18. (Image via Apple)

Apple is reportedly working on a new functionality known as “Hearing Aid Mode”, which could be one of the best features coming to iOS 18. In 2022, the FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids, which undergo less stringent testing. The AirPods Pro could potentially meet the requirements for inclusion in this category.

The tech giant already has Live Listen and Conversation Boost for AirPods, which amplify sound and focus on voices. Hearing Aid Mode is expected to be a more comprehensive solution.

These are probably the best features coming to iOS 18. It's worth noting that these are just speculations based on rumors and industry trends. We'll have a clearer picture of what the upcoming update will bring once Apple officially unveils it at WWDC 2024.

