iPhones are great gaming devices, but some Android features the iPhone needs for them to be even better. Features like external cooling, dual charging ports, and dedicated trigger buttons not only improve gaming performance but also make the experience more immersive.

This article will showcase five Android features the iPhone needs to become even better at gaming.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Android features iPhone needs for better gaming performance

1) Cooling potential

ZTE Red Magic phone with internal fan and LED (Image via Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

While iPhones are great at gaming, they lose during sustained long-term gaming performance compared to Android smartphones. That's because they don't feature any prominent cooling system. But many Android smartphones have some form of vapor chamber cooling system.

Some gaming Android phones even have dedicated internal or external fans like ZTE Nubia RED Magic or the ROG smartphones. Such cooling systems in the iPhone may lead to a great performance boost, making it one of the critical Android features the iPhone needs.

Pros

Allows iPhones to reach the highest clock speeds.

Sustained long-term performance.

Allows iPhones to remain cool enough for a comfortable touch.

Cons

It needs a lot of free internal space for such a cooling system.

2) Shoulder trigger buttons

ZTE Red Magic phone with shoulder trigger buttons on the top of the phone (Image via Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

Many Android gaming smartphones provide some form of capacitive/force touch shoulder buttons for a better gaming experience. Some Android gaming smartphones even have Maglev triggers, such as the Xiaomi Poco F3. It provides a precise mechanism and an enhanced experience in shooter games.

This is among the best Android features the iPhone needs to change its state of gaming.

Pros

Easier accessibility to the trigger buttons leads to a better shooting experience in FPS games.

A maglev button has definite feedback that allows for a more immersive experience.

These buttons can be programmed to perform different actions in games.

Cons

Needs a large internal space for implementation.

3) Dual charging ports

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro with side charging port (Image via Flossy Carter/YouTube)

The charging port is usually at the bottom, where you naturally hold the phone when playing games. This often interferes with your fingers and disrupts your gaming performance. Some Android gaming smartphones like the ROG Phone 8 Pro have dual USB-C ports for charging, one at the bottom and the other at the side.

This lets you play games while charging without any interference, making it obne of the most functional Android features the iPhone needs.

Pros

You can charge and play games without any cable obstruction.

Lets you use other USB-C accessories while charging.

Makes an alternate port available if one gets damaged.

Cons

It required serious changes in the internal PCB layout, potentially increasing R&D and production costs.

4) Headphone jack with Hi-res audio DAC

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro with headphone jack (Image via Flossy Carter/YouTube)

The last iPhone equipped with a headphone jack was the iPhone SE, which was released back in 2016. But some Android gaming smartphones still have a headphone jack. It's one of the serious Android features the iPhone needs.

Some Android smartphones even have their headphone jack hooked to a special high-res internal DAC. This allows for superior sound quality with minimal latency in games, something wireless headphones can never provide.

Pros

Rich sound quality.

Much louder sound.

Ability to tweak the sound signature to your preference.

Cons

Extremely low chances of Apple adopting it.

5) Higher RAM capacity

ZTE Red Magic phone with system and RAM usage metrics on the bottom of the screen(Image via The Tech Chap/YouTube)

Android phone with 12GB RAM is more common than you think. Some Android gaming smartphones also have 16GB or even 24GB of RAM. The maximum amount of RAM an iPhone has is 8GB, so this is one of the crucial Android features the iPhone needs.

Higher RAM capacity allows the phone to keep multiple games in the background without having to boot another app out of memory.

Pros

Lets multiple apps and games stay in memory.

Lets you launch more apps and games without getting the previous apps out of memory.

Memory-intensive apps run better.

Cons

Increases the cost.

These are the five Android features the iPhone needs to get even better performance in gaming. These features may give some serious boost to the iPhone's gaming performance in the long run.