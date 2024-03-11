New "Hearing Aid Mode" rumored for AirPods Pro: Features, update details, and more

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new Hearing Aid Mode in the Apple AirPods Pro with the iOS 18 update. Currently, Apple only offers limited health-related features, so this would be a welcome change for the company. However, a Bloomberg newsletter by Mark Gurman sheds light on this exciting development.

Gurman hints that Apple has plans to introduce the new Hearing Aid Mode with the iOS 18 update, which is expected to launch in the coming months at Apple's WWDC 2024 event. He has also suggested that there will be more focus on AirPods Pro's software improvements.

In this article, we will discuss the rumored update and explore its chances of arriving for the AirPods Pro.

What is the new "Hearing Aid Mode"?

The AirPods Pro would be the first TWS earphones from Apple to receive the Hearing Aid Mode update (Image via Apple)

Hearing aids are usually expensive to buy, but for most users with hearing deficiencies, they are life-saving devices. Over the past few years, we have seen a tremendous boost in this industry, and with Apple set to integrate this new mode, we could see a revolution in the audio market.

Since 2022, Apple has reportedly hired engineers from existing hearing aid firms. With its years of expertise in the AirPods division, we can expect the Hearing Aid mode to help people hear better when someone is conversing with them. It will also help AirPods users to listen to their music loudly and clearly, and it is a boon for users who have a history of hearing issues.

When is the Hearing Aid Mode update expected to roll out?

The Hearing Aid update should be launched with the iOS 18 OS stable update (Image via Concept Central/YouTube)

As mentioned, the Hearing Mode update is expected to be rolled out with the iOS 18 OS update, which should be made live at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event. This gala event is held every year to showcase all the new OS features in Apple's portfolio of devices, which includes iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, and more.

Rumors suggest that the WWDC event could be held in June, but the exact date is still unknown. Apple could also announce new AI-related features in this showcase event.

Does Android have a Hearing Aid Mode feature?

Officially, Android has not yet provided a Hearing Aid Mode feature via any OTA update to any supporting TWS or wired earphones. However, after Android 11, Google allowed Android OS to connect with different hearing aid devices, which was regulated in the market.

Through compatible devices, you can connect via Bluetooth connection and place an Android device near the hearing aid's built-in microphone. The hearing aid will then receive the audio from your Android device, and you can listen to your favorite music or videos without any obstructions.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

iOS 17 Beta update details II How to sideload apps on iPhone after iOS 17.4? II

5 Android features that Apple needs to bring to iOS 18