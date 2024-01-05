5 features you need to enable on your new Windows laptop

A new laptop is always a thrill to start with. While setting up a new Windows laptop, some basic functions are necessary to switch on for a better computing experience. In this article, we will explore the five most essential features that should be enabled first on your new laptop. These five features enhance performance and bolster the security of a new laptop. We will explain the purpose of these features to ensure that they become convenient for use.

In fact, all these new features have generated a strong sense of appreciation for the Windows operating system among users and have reinstated their confidence in it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five features that you must enable to improve performance and strengthen security of your new Windows laptop

1) Windows Hello: Easy and secure login experience

Windows Hello setup menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

To start, you must turn on the Windows Hello feature for your new Windows 11 operating system laptop. It is a new feature that has replaced the old method for signing in. You don't need a complicated password to log in anymore. It's simple and safe to get into your Windows laptop using a PIN, facial recognition, or the fingerprint authentication method of Windows Hello.

To turn on this feature, open settings, choose Accounts and Sign-in options, and select the appropriate method you want to use in Windows Hello. You can easily log in every time without any trouble. This feature has significantly increased the popularity of the Windows operating system once again.

2) Windows Update: Setting up the system for automatic updates

Windows automatic updates setup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Automatically updating your operating system should be among the primary tasks that you set up on a new Windows laptop. Windows updates contain performance enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches.

Go to Settings in the lower left-hand corner to enable automatic Windows updates and select Windows Update. Then, choose the Automatically download updates option. This feature will ensure that you always have the newest features, and your laptop will be safe from any latest security loopholes.

3) Windows Security: Enabling built-in security features

Windows security app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Today, with the spread of digital risk everywhere, protecting your new Windows laptop from malicious attacks is essential. The integrated antivirus option Windows Security suite protects against viruses, malware, and harmful applications. Many other options are also available under this app for safeguarding your new laptop.

To enable the app, click on the Windows tab, search for Windows Security in the search bar, and open it to turn on real-time protection. Now, you can download files confidently and surf the web with complete peace of mind.

4) Night Light: Minimizing the eye strain

Windows Night Light feature (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spending too much time staring at screens can harm your eyes. Fortunately, Windows laptops come pre-installed with Night Light - a feature that is designed to reduce eye strain during evening and night use. Night Light manages color temperature automatically and suppresses blue light emissions that irritate the eyes and affect sleep quality.

To turn on the Night Light, access the Settings app, select System, and choose Display. You can also personalize the strength of the Night Light and schedule the timing according to your preference.

5) Battery Saver: Extending your laptop's battery life

Windows battery saver (Image via Sportskeeda)

You should turn on Battery Saver mode to extend the battery life of your new Windows laptop. This feature reduces power consumption and adjusts system settings by streamlining background operations.

To enable the battery saver, open Settings and then System. Lastly, find Power & Battery and select the drop-down tab to turn on Battery Saver. The settings can be adjusted according to your requirements. Battery Saver is a convenient feature while using the laptop in battery mode.

Conclusion

If you invest a little time to enable these five essential features, your brand-new Windows laptop will be considerably more useful and safer. All these features create a pleasant and productive computing environment.

Night Light, Battery Saver, and Windows Hello will help you optimize the usage of your device. With the Windows Security app and Windows Automatic Update, you can stay immune from vulnerable threats on the internet.

These are the five features you need to enable first on your new Windows laptop.