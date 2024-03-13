All Apple iOS 18 leaks and rumors explored: New features, supported iPhones, and more

The Apple iOS 18 is one of the most awaited reveals expected by fans, with Apple's annual WWDC conference expected to take place in June 2024. As Apple is one of the leading smartphone makers in the tech industry, its upcoming mobile operating system is expected to bring many new features that will amaze tech enthusiasts.

This article will cover all the expected and leaked features of Apple's upcoming OS update, along with the iPhones that will be supporting this OS update. So, without further ado, let's look at everything we know so far about the Apple iOS 18 update.

Everything we know so far about Apple iOS 18

Apple iOS 18 expected new features

With the latest iOS update, Apple is expected to focus more on AI-driven technologies and also improve the visual appeal of its operating system. The upcoming iOS 18 should deliver both UI-level changes and new features. We can also expect better recommendations for Siri, through AI advancements, which will make the virtual assistant more user-friendly.

Separately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that with the iOS 18 update, Apple will add a Hearing Aid Mode to the AirPods Pro Gen 2 TWS earphones. This new feature could be similar to the Live Listen capabilities introduced in iOS 12 and could mean that users with different hearing disabilities could listen to transmitted audio without any interference.

Apple has already confirmed one feature coming to the iPhones this year, as RCS (Rich Communication Service) is set to be made available in the upcoming months. And with the said timeline, it is believed to come with the iOS 18 update.

With RCS, features like typing indicators and read receipts will be supported when you are sending or receiving messages to Android devices, which was earlier limited to working with only iOS-compatible devices.

Further, we can also expect new adaptive voice shortcuts, new weather widgets, and support for different font sizes with the iOS 18 update.

Apple iOS 18 expected release

The stable version of the Apple iOS 18 update is expected to be released simultaneously with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Therefore, in September 2024, we could reportedly see the official launch of the next iOS version.

However, Apple is expected to showcase iOS 18 features at its WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) event, which is likely to take place in June 2024. We can also expect iPads OS 18 and the next MacOS to be revealed at the same event. The beta version of iOS 18 should also be released a few days after that.

All iPhones set to get iOS 18

Apple has not yet confirmed the devices that will receive the next iOS update. However, looking at Apple's update policy, which promises five years of OS updates, iPhones launched post-iPhone 11 should receive this update.

Here is the complete list of devices expected to receive the iOS 18 update.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

This is all the information speculated regarding the Apple iOS 18 update. However, it is strictly advised to take all this information with a pinch of salt. With the much anticipated WWDC 2024 event supposed to happen in a few months' time, we can expect more concrete information about iOS 18.

