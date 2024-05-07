New M2 iPad Air specs, launch date, prices, and more

The M2 iPad Air is now official. Squashing previous rumors, this new affordable tablet now ships with the Apple Silicon which launched in 2022. Besides, the Air is now available in two form factors: the traditional 11-inch and the new 13-inch. This gives users more choices to get the best device depending on their workload.

You also get up to 1 TB of storage with the new device, which cements it as a serious computing powerhouse for most users out there. The tablet has received multiple other quality-of-life updates that make it easier to use. This article details everything you need to know.

What are the specs of the M2 iPad Air?

A look at the specs of the iPad Air (Image via Apple)

For starters, the new iPad Air will ship with the more capable M2 chip. The processor is a significant step up from the M1 currently available on the budget tablet. However, it isn't the latest.

The M2 continues to be capable enough for the majority of workloads, however, making it the perfect choice for a $599 iPad. Apple claims the chip is thrice as fast as the tablet with the A12 Bionic and 50% faster than the last-gen model with the M1.

Do note that the newer device will cost you the same as the last generation did at launch. Adjusting for inflation, that's significantly more value.

Besides, the iPad now comes with landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. The 13-inch device comes with double the bass thanks to the larger volume available.

The webcam has now shifted from a portrait orientation to a landscape edge, making it much easier to use in FaceTime calls and video conferences. It also adds the Center Stage technology. Besides, you also get the latest connectivity options like 5G and WiFi 6E.

Like older models, this new device will be available in four colorways: Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue.

Commenting on the features of the new iPad Air, Bob Borchers, Vice President of Marketing at Apple said:

“So many users — from students, to content creators, to small businesses, and more — love iPad Air for its performance, portability, and versatility, all at an affordable price. Today, iPad Air gets even better.”

Here's the detailed list of specs the tablet ships with:

2024 iPad Air Display Options 10.9-inch, 12.9-inch Chipset M2 Capacities 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Camera 12 MP ultrawide Video calling 1080p FaceTime camera Speakers Stereo speakers with Spatial Audio

What is the price of the M2 iPad Air?

The M2 iPad Air is available in four colorways (Image via Apple)

The new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch model. The larger 13-inch device is now available at $799. With the launch of the new iPad Airs, the older 10th-generation models are available at an even cheaper price point: $349.

These devices are available alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro (starting at $129) and Magic Keyboard (starting at $299) accessories that were also unveiled at the May 7 "Let Loose" event.

When will the M2 iPad Air launch?

The new M2 iPad Air brings better performance to the masses (Image via Apple)

The new iPad Air is available for pre-orders starting today, May 7. It will hit shelves on May 15. The devices are currently up for orders at the official Apple website.

Overall, the new M2 iPad Air seems to be a promising device for those looking to get capable computing performance on a budget. It is now cheaper than a MacBook while delivering capabilities that bridge the gap between a portable tablet and a computer.