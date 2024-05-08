Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which phone delivers better gaming performance?

Choosing between the Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a constant struggle for budget-conscious mobile gamers. Both these devices occupy the mid-range smartphone category and offer a great balance between affordability and performance.

That said, they cater to slightly different users. While the Pixel 8a offers a clean and stock Android experience with a focus on camera quality and simplistic user experience, the Galaxy S23 FE focuses on providing a more feature-rich UI and better display quality.

However, when it comes to gaming, which phone delivers the better performance? The Samsung Galaxy 23 FE holds the upper hand here, and we'll explain why.

In this Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE showdown, we will take an in-depth look into the key specifications of both phones and compare their displays, processors, battery life, and gaming experience to see why the Samsung product is the better gaming phone.

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Key Specifications and variants

Both Pixel 8a and S23 FE offer 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options. (Image via Google || Samsung)

Before we dive deeper into our Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comparison, let’s have a look at some hardware specifications, storage variants, and pricing of various models of both devices.

Google Pixel 8a:

8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage - $499

8GB RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage - $559

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage - $599

8GB RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage - $659

Specifications Google Pixel 8a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.1-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch AMOLED, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 8GB 8GB Storage variants 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Front camera 13MP 10MP Back cameras 64MP main + 13MP ultrawide 50MP main + 8MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Processor Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Charging speed 18W wired charging 25W wired charging Battery capacity 4492mAh 4500mAh Launch Price Starts at $499 Starts at $599

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Design comparison

Pixel 8a sports a compact design with a 6.1-inch display. (Image via Google)

Pixel 8a is available in black, white, green, and blue colors and retains the recognizable Pixel horizontal camera layout. The back panel is constructed from plastic, but the frame utilizes aluminum for a more sturdy construction.

Despite the plastic back, the Pixel 8a still feels comfortable to hold due to its rounded edges and camera bump. The camera module on the back features a clean, horizontal layout housing the dual-camera setup with an LED flash.

The phone feels good and easy to use thanks to its compact 6.1-inch front display. However, the phone has very noticeable bezels that look dated from 2024 standards and take away from the feeling of immersion.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23FE takes design cues from the S23 series with a triple vertical camera setup on the back. The S23 FE gains additional marks for its more premium-looking glass back and sturdy aluminum frame. This glass sandwich design gives the device a more solid and premium in-hand feel compared to the Pixel 8a.

Samsung also leads with a slimmer bezel 6.4-inch display for a modern-looking design than the Pixel. Overall, the construction and build quality of the Samsung S23 FE surpasses that of the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Display comparison

Samsung offers a larger screen size with better protection. (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy S23 FE has a larger 6.4-inch display compared to the Pixel 8a's 6.1 inches. Both offer a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth and crisp visuals during gaming.

When it comes to outdoor visibility, the Pixel 8a takes the lead with a brighter 2000 nits 6.1-inch Actua display (OLED) compared to Samsung’s 1450 nits 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

That said, Samsung has an edge with its slimmer bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection compared to the thicker bezels and Glass 3 protection used on the Pixel. This makes S23’s display significantly stronger and more resistant to scratches and fall damage.

Overall, Samsung’s display has a slight edge over the Pixel with its slimmer bezels, larger screen size, and better protection.

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Gaming comparison

Tensor G3 is powerful but faces heating issues. (Image via Google)

The Pixel 8a utilizes Google's custom Tensor G3 processor that is built on a 4nm process. The G3 is a powerful chip known for its AI capabilities and marginally higher benchmark scores compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the S23 FE. However, Tensor chips are notorious for overheating when put under heavy workloads like gaming.

This is also true for the G3 on the Pixel 8a. When pushed, the difference in benchmark blurs and frame drops becomes noticeable on the 8a on demanding titles or during extended gaming sessions.

The Snapdragon-based Samsung S23 FE is a significantly better chip for handling demanding titles and outperforms the G3 in terms of thermals and more consistent gaming performance.

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Battery and charging comparison

S23 FE offers faster charging speed and a better battery life than the Pixel. (Image via Samsung)

Both phones offer very similar battery capacities and charging speeds, the Pixel 8a packing a 4492mAh battery and the Galaxy S23 FE featuring a 4500mAh battery. In the real world, both phones offer around six to seven hours of screen time with light usage.

When it comes to gaming, the Galaxy S23 FE ensures longer gaming hours with its more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

While both phones are not winning any prizes for fast charging speeds, the Galaxy S23 FE offers a more respectable 25W wired charging speed than Pixel 8a's 18W. This means that the S23 FE offers faster charging times which can be crucial if you play for long hours and want minimal downtime between gaming sessions.

Additionally, the Galaxy S23 FE offers 15W wireless charging while the Pixel 8a is stuck with a dated 7.5W wireless charging speed.

Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Verdict

The S23 FE comes out as a victor in our Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battle with its larger display, efficient processor, faster charging, and longer battery life. All of this combined with a better in-hand and sturdier glass sandwich construction feel makes the Galaxy a much better choice.

