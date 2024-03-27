Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which is the better gaming phone?

When it comes to the Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, gamers are faced with the question of which is a better investment. Both devices feature impressive hardware specifications, software enhancements, and upgraded technology.

In this article, we will compare the Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE across several key categories that affect the gaming experience. By the end of this comparison, you can decide which of the two phones offers a better deal for mobile gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hardware specifications

Side-by-side hardware comparison of iPhone 13 and S23 FE. (Image via Apple || Samsung)

Before we start our iPhone 13 vs 23 FE comparison, it is important to look at the main hardware specifications and variants these devices offer.

The S23 FE has 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 offers 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB storage options.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE side-by-side comparison

Specifications Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch Color Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 4GB 8GB Storage Variants 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Front Camera 12MP 12MP Back Cameras 12MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Charging Speeds 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless 45W wired, wireless charging supported Battery Capacity 3240 mAh 4500 mAh Update Promises 5 years update policy 4 years of Android updates with 5 years of security patches. Price Starting at $599 Starting at $439

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE display comparison

The S23 offers a more seamless viewing experience thanks to a higher refresh rate and smaller notch. (Image via Samsung)

The iPhone 13 has a crisp and color-accurate 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) display. However, its 60Hz refresh rate might feel sluggish when put next to the S23 FE's smoother 120Hz AMOLED panel.

A higher refresh rate translates to smoother visuals and faster responsiveness, which becomes especially noticeable in fast-paced games like Call of Duty or Apex Legends.

The S23 FE's tiny hole-punch cutout offers more screen real estate than Apple’s iconic notch on the iPhone’s display.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE processor comparison

The A15 processor on the iPhone 13 offers an optimized gaming experience (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip remains a powerhouse in 2024. Thanks to Apple’s optimizations, It delivers excellent gaming performance and battery life.

On the other hand, the S23 FE boasts a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that can easily handle a game as demanding as Genshin Impact.

Benchmarks consistently rank both processors among the top smartphone chips. However, due to the more optimized nature of Apple’s processor, the A15 on the iPhone 13 might have a slight edge at gaming when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the S23 FE.

The real-world gaming experience might be very close on both phones, but the iPhone 13 takes the lead when it comes to prolonged sessions.

Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battery and charging Comparison

Samsung scores a slight edge in battery thanks to faster charging speeds (Image via Samsung)

The S23 FE boasts a larger 4500 mAh battery than the iPhone 13's 3240 mAh. However, the difference in capacity is greatly reduced when it comes to real-world use. The iPhone 13 and Samsung S23 FE provide 7-7.5 hours of screen-on time with moderate usage.

When it comes to charging, the S23 FE supports a faster 25W wired charging than the iPhone’s 20W wired charging. Overall, when it comes to battery life during gaming, both devices provide similar battery life.

Conclusion and verdict

Preference will determine which of the two is a better phone for gaming. The iPhone 13 offers an optimized experience for gaming. It's a great choice for those who prioritize a polished experience with the latest titles. On the other hand, the S23 FE offers a smoother and bigger display, faster charging speeds, and a slightly bigger battery capacity.

