The Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battle is an interesting one, as both devices provide excellent mobile gaming experience at a very competitive price point. The smartphones sport comparable performance, excellent displays, and great cameras, so you may be confused about which one triumphs over the other.

In this article, we delve into a detailed Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comparison across several key categories that affect the gaming experience. By the end of this analysis, you'll be able to decide which phone offers the best bang for the buck when it comes to mobile gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hardware specifications

S23 FE and Pixel 7a offer great specifications for a competitive price. (Image via Google/Samsung)

Before we dive into our Pixel 7a vs Galaxy S23 FE comparison, it is important to look at the key hardware specifications, pricing, and variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a comes in a single variant that features 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy 23 FE side-by-side comparison:

Specifications Google Pixel 7a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.1 inch 90Hz OLED display 6.4 inch 120Hz AMOLED display Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 RAM 8GB 8GB Front camera 13MP 10MP Rear cameras 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide 50MP main, 8MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide Processor Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US) / Exynos 2200 (Global) Battery 4385mAh 4500mAh Charging speed 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging 25W and 15W wireless charging Price $374 $439 (128GB) / $489 (256GB)

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE display comparison

Samsung offers a great 6.4-inch AMOLED display. (Image via Samsung)

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its display is color-accurate, vivid, and vibrant. However, its slightly bigger bezels and a lower refresh rate make it look slightly dated when compared to its competitor. For gaming, however, the smartphone’s 90Hz refresh rate is enough, as most titles, like PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, tend to run at 60fps or 90fps.

The Samsung S23 FE has a larger 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, clocked at 120Hz. Its display is vivid, bright, and sharp. Thanks to a higher refresh rate, scrolling through menus and navigating the user interface is notably more fluid on the smartphone.

These factors, combined with the slightly slimmer bezels, help the S23 FE outshine the Pixel in this department.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE processor comparison

Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7a offers great Pixel-exclusive performance features. (Image via Google)

The Tensor G2 chip on the Pixel 7a offers some Pixel-exclusive AI capabilities. Google has also optimized the Tensor G2 for gaming with features like Game Booster mode, which helps prioritize resources for a smoother experience.

However, when it comes to real-world performance, the S23 FE’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 holds the upper hand. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is better optimized and runs comparatively cooler than the Tensor G2.

As a result, the S23 FE is more capable of handling demanding titles like Genshin Impact while maintaining consistent framerates.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battery and charging comparison

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE provides slightly better battery and charging speeds than Pixel 7a. (Image via Google)

The Pixel 7a packs a respectable 4,385mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Its battery easily lasts one full day on moderate usage.

When it comes to gaming, the Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 is notorious for its heating and power-hungry nature. Hence, this may disappoint players during long hours of gaming.

On the other hand, the S23 FE is packed with a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery, with support for a faster 25W wired charging and 15W of wireless charging.

When it comes to gaming, the S23 FE has a slightly better battery life than the Pixel 7a.

Verdict

The conclusion to our Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battle ultimately boils down to your individual needs.

If you are on a budget and like the Pixel experience, the Pixel 7a offers great value with decent gaming performance. However, when it comes to gaming in particular, the S23 FE provides a better performance and battery life.

