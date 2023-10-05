Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which budget flagship offers more value?

The Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are now official after months of speculations and leaks. Both smartphones have near-flagship-level specifications without breaking the budget. They do, however, provide distinct hardware and software features, as well as certain trade-offs along the way. Naturally, both place a premium on design and photographic capabilities.

As a result, if you want to purchase one of these phones, you may be perplexed as to which budget flagship Android smartphone is most deserving of your money. Don't be concerned. We'll thoroughly examine the Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to determine the true winner.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Battle of the budget flagships

Specifications

Category Google Pixel 8 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Processor Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage Upto 256GB Upto 256GB Display 6.2 inches, 120Hz AMOLED, Full HD 6.4 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Full HD Operating System Android 14 Android 13 , One UI 5.1 Rear Cameras 50 MP (Main)12 MP (Ultrawide) 50 MP (Main)8 MP(Telephoto)12 MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera 10.5 MP 10 MP Video Recording 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR 8K@24fps, 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, OIS, HDR Battery 4575 mAh 4500 mAh Charging Speed 27W 25W Price $699 $599

The last Samsung Fan Edition smartphone was released about two years ago, and the Korean tech giant has now brought the series back with the Galaxy S23 FE. The pricing starts at $599.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is one of Google's two flagship smartphones for 2023, and it provides significant improvements over its predecessor. However, it has had a price increase and is currently available for a starting price of $699.

Performance

The Google Pixel 8 is powered by Google's latest SoC, the Google Tensor G3. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Qualcomm's 2022 flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. You also get the Exynos 2200 chipset with this phone, depending on your location. The vast majority of tasks will seem quick and responsive regardless of the phone you get.

Both these CPUs are powerful enough to navigate through YouTube videos or other social media apps. However, both chipsets are prone to overheating after prolonged usage, and although most games should run OK on either device, they may become somewhat warmer while playing graphically taxing titles.

Display

Samsung has historically produced what are arguably the greatest displays in the market, and the Galaxy S23 FE is no exception. It has an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with adjustable refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The device has a good peak brightness of 1450 nits.

The Google Pixel 8, on the other hand, also sports a Full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate display, which is a significant upgrade over the Pixel 7's 90Hz display. But the Pixel 8's screen is a little brighter at 2,000 nits. However, both screens produce vibrant colors and may be utilized for both media consumption and normal day-to-day use.

Camera

The cameras on these two smartphones are where we observe some differences. Google's flagship phones are regarded for providing the greatest photography experience, and this year's model has a dependable back camera system.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.68 aperture and up to 8X super-resolution zoom. It comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. To improve the user experience, Google has integrated a slew of AI-related camera features.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's camera system, on the other hand, is more versatile. A 50 MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens constitute its rear camera setup. When utilizing the telephoto lens, you can also use 3X optical zoom. Both phones can take fantastic images and videos in most lighting scenarios, but Google's AI-assisted camera capabilities, such as Magic Editor and Best Take, provide consumers with more flexibility.

Battery

Despite being lighter, the Google Pixel 8 has a somewhat larger 4,575mAh battery. The S23 FE's 4,500mAh battery is also respectable, but it powers a bigger screen. Because of the past battery concerns of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, the S23 FE may use more power and drain faster than the Pixel 8.

With both devices, the charging experience is the same. On paper, the Pixel 8 has the edge because it can charge at 27W vs the Galaxy S23 FE's 25W. But, by the end of the day, both batteries will be fully charged in under an hour. Both do not come with a charging adapter as well.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers excellent value for money at $100 less, but it cuts certain corners and lacks Google's seven-year update guarantee. It also has a CPU that has battery and heating issues. However, it does come with a large cooling chamber, and also includes a separate telephoto camera for better optically zoomed shots.

But the Google Pixel 8 is the better camera phone. Yes, it does not have a telephoto camera, but its software tricks provide users with far more customizations and usability. It also promises longer OS updates and comes with the latest Android 14 right out of the box.

There just aren't any glaring weaknesses here for the Pixel 8, and it's surely the better choice for camera enthusiasts, even though it's a tad more expensive.

