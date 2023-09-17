iPhone 13 price after iPhone 15 release: How much will the phone cost?

Excitement spreads among fans as Apple finally unveils the iPhone 15. The new device boasts numerous upgrades and features. Nevertheless, many consumers still consider purchasing older iPhone models. It's because Apple tends to reduce the prices of previous models upon releasing new ones. While the company has removed some of these models from official stores, a silver lining remains. Those who desire a brand-new iPhone 13 can now purchase it at a far more reasonable cost.

In this piece, we will delve into the pricing and additional information regarding the iPhone 13's entry-level model.

What will be the price of the iPhone 13 following the release of the iPhone 15?

As with Apple's customary practices, the prices of older phones plummet once newer models are introduced. This pattern of a $100 decrease in cost has been observed for a long time.

That's exactly what happened this time too, as the starting price of the iPhone 13, which used to be $699, has now been lowered to $599 following the release of the iPhone 15.

Thus, the following are the prices for the older iPhones after the iPhone 15's release:

13: $599

$599 14 : $699

: $699 14 Plus: $799

In addition to reducing prices, Apple has recently suspended the availability of some outdated models. Eliminated models include the iPhone 12, 13 mini, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, resulting in increased attention on the newest iPhone 15 lineup and the offerings in the promotional sale.

If you're interested in buying the iPhone 13 following the price drop, you can visit Apple's official online store, where the new price has been implemented. Other online stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Back Market, etc. have also been displaying this device at possibly lower rates, so it's worth checking out for potential buyers.

Is buying the iPhone 13 worth it in 2023?

The 2021 release of the iPhone 13 showcases top-tier technological advances, with its 12 MP TrueDepth camera and dual rear-camera setup presenting a superior choice for visual enthusiasts. For photography lovers, this device is dependable and provides a fantastic visual adventure, not falling behind in any way when compared to its competitors.

The advanced A15 Bionic chipset powers this model, offering both smooth performance and heightened security via Face ID technology. While still boasting the same chipset, a $100 price increase makes the iPhone 14 the pricier alternative, as it is priced at $699. As such, the iPhone 13 still presents itself as a promising and practical choice in terms of performance, efficiency, camera, and other facets.