Should you upgrade iPhone 12 to iPhone 13?

The iPhone 12 was released in 2020 with a new form factor and lots of new features. It was a massive success for Apple in terms of sales. In contrast, when the iPhone 13 was released in 2021, the overall response was apathetic, as the updates didn't seem significant enough for most consumers. However, upon careful analysis, this notion is not entirely accurate.

If you're planning to upgrade your iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, there are some key differences between the two phones that you should absolutely know about.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Is it worth upgrading from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13?

It's pretty obvious that the iPhone 13 is a better smartphone since it's a newer device with some upgraded features. However, when going into more detail, users face a big question: is it worth upgrading if you have an iPhone 12 or even an older iteration?

Camera quality

The camera layout of the iPhone 13 is completely different, featuring a larger sensor than the iPhone 12. Despite this upgrade, the disparity in performance between the two smartphones' wide-angle shooters is minimal.

In a handful of iPhone 13 photos, you may notice a slight enhancement in overall brightness and sharper edges. Apart from these subtle differences, everything, from the main shooters to portrait mode, has an almost identical quality.

The major difference comes when you capture photos in night mode or low light. The iPhone 12 gives a warmer tone to the image. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 captures more light with its larger sensor, resulting in better photos and a more accurate white balance for a true-to-life image.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 has additional camera enhancements, including cinematic mode photography options and an unmatched capacity to capture HDR videos with a remarkable frame rate of 60 FPS. This is a noticeable improvement over the 12's offering of just 30 FPS.

Display and design

Both the iPhone 12 and 13 have full HD 60Hz screens, with the only difference being the notch and brightness. The former can go as high as 625 nits of brightness, while the latter goes all the way to 800 nits. Therefore, if you're a fan of watching HDR content, the additional screen brightness on the 13 will definitely come in handy. The notch, on the other hand, is 20% smaller on the iPhone 13.

The build quality of both smartphones is pretty much the same.

Performance

The iPhone 12 sports an A14 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 13 has an A15 Bionic chip. Although the latter should be more efficient and faster theoretically, the difference between the two is quite indistinguishable.

If you're using these smartphones normally, both will feel smooth and responsive, and they do not lag at all. However, if you've been using a 12 for quite some time now, the upgrade might seem noticeable.

End notes

There will always be something new every year, and that's truer now for smartphones than ever before. Hence, sticking to the iPhone 12 is not a bad choice at all.

If you're a big fan of the cinematic mode and shoot a ton of videos, upgrading would be worth it. Additionally, if you frequently take photos in low light or at night, the iPhone 13 is definitely something to consider.

However, if you're looking for a bigger difference, consider checking out the Pro model. It has a lot more to offer, such as a ProMotion display, Macro photography, and a 3x optical zoom.

