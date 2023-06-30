Which iPhone should you update to from iPhone 12 mini?

The iPhone 12 mini was released in late 2020, and there are viable reasons why it's still an excellent pocketable phone with a great form factor. Furthermore, it has an A14 Bionic, the same chip found in the iPad 10th generation. This device performs flawlessly, and there are no issues running iOS 16. On top of that, it will also be compatible with the upcoming iOS 17.

However, the battery life is a big downside of the iPhone 12 mini. It's a small phone, which means a smaller battery, and it doesn't have the greatest battery life. Furthermore, if you're a heavy user and have been using it for years, it can take a huge hit as you have to charge it maybe two to three times a day.

As a result, if you want to elevate your experience with something more efficient, powerful, and with good battery life while still being pocketable, the iPhone 13 mini is possibly the best option.

Should you upgrade from the iPhone 12 mini to the 13 mini?

If you are more tempted by iOS action instead of Android, then Apple's iPhone 13 mini is a pretty prominent upgrade from the iPhone 12 mini. This 5.4-inch device is undoubtedly one of Apple's best flagship smartphones. It's pleasantly hand-friendly and packs the same specs as the regular iPhone 13. Furthermore, it's the least expensive of all of the Apple flagships.

Design

The iPhone 13 mini does feature the same retro brick-like design, and in this form factor, it's not uncomfortable to clutch. While one-handed use is refreshingly simple, Apple has finally toughened up this handset, the iPhone 12 mini, so it stays fresh and scratch-free with the added bonus of full board resistance. Importantly, it has a remarkable battery life compared to other devices of this size.

Display

The iPhone 13 mini spots a 5.4-inch OLED display, and as far as the tech and the actual output go, there's not really much difference versus the iPhone 12 mini. It has a full HD+ resolution of 2340 by 1080 pixels, which means supremely crisp visuals. Furthermore, it has HDR support for streaming services and limited control over the color output.

Performance

Apple's A15 Bionic powers the iPhone 13 Mini, and it's an absolute belter. Everyday usage is silky smooth, and if you're a gamer, you can blast through any title on the app store.

That being said, the iPhone 13 mini isn't exactly an ideal gaming device. The only issue with having a phone this small, besides the fact that you're obscuring a large portion of the screen with your thumbs, is that the handset does heat up rather quickly under duress.

Camera

The camera setup on the iPhone 13 mini is pretty straightforward. It has a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. However, it differs from the iPhone 13 Pro models in terms of hardware and lacks a zoom lens.

The overall experience here is slightly different from the iPhone 12 mini. The pixel count is quite low compared to many rivals, the snaps pack in plenty of detail, and the color accuracy is also solid. It can produce natural images with great levels of detail in low light.

Overall, the iPhone 13 mini is a great device compared to the iPhone 12 mini. The performance is solid, the battery life is great, and if you want a compact smartphone in 2023, it wins by default.

