Is the Apple iPhone 13 Mini worth buying in 2023?

Apple launched its last Mini model as part of 2021's iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Mini features an iconic, ergonomic design. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the device based on its size, as Apple didn't compromise on its technical specifications in any segment.

The California-based tech giant releases a new iteration of flagship smartphones every year. Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 series comprised four models, and the 13 Mini is not only the most affordable option but also the tiniest.

Apple introduced the first Mini model in the iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 13 Mini is the last of its kind. The company didn't announce a public reason behind discontinuing the variant. However, it's obvious, given the fact that most smartphone fans look for a bigger and brighter screen these days.

Nevertheless, if a miniature flagship device seems to fit your needs, the iPhone 13 Mini should definitely find a high spot on your shopping list. However, many may wonder whether the device is worth purchasing in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The iPhone 13 Mini is a great option for users who want an easy-to-handle smartphone in 2023

The iPhone 13 Mini features a smaller display but comes with almost the same technical specifications as the iPhone 13. This makes it a great option for those looking to ditch the 6.1-inch standard display and go for an easy-to-handle 5.4-inch screen.

Having spent over a year on the market, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have both suffered the consequences of aging. Moreover, the iPhone 14 series also exists, giving users plenty of recent options to pick from.

Having said that, the 13 Mini is created for a specific audience — those who prefer smaller displays. Let's take a look at what the intriguing device has to offer.

Features

Driven by the dominant A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 Mini is a small but well-built powerhouse. Its elegant body comprises a ceramic shield front, glass back, and aluminum design. The 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display may not meet the modern convention in size, but it delivers crisp visuals and unhazed brightness.

The dual camera setup on the Mini is of the same quality as the iPhone 13. The 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide sensors work in tandem to help you click stunning pictures of professional quality. However, the display size can seem slightly limited when capturing pictures and videos.

While everything seems balanced, the 13 Mini features an underpowered battery life. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has greater capacity and, thus, promises better playback times.

Buy the iPhone 13 Mini from Amazon.

Category iPhone 13 Mini Chipset A15 Bionic chip

6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4‑core GPU

16‑core Neural Engine Display Super Retina XDR display

13.7 cm / 5.4‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display Rear Camera Dual 12MP camera system: Main and Ultra Wide cameras

Main: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view Front Camera 12MP camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Video Playback up to 17 hours (13 hours if streamed)

Verdict

Considering its features and Apple's software support, the iPhone 13 Mini remains a relevant smartphone even in 2023, provided the user prefers a small display. It is also an affordable choice, starting at a list price of $599. You can also grab further discounts from eligible retailers now that the flagship has been out for over a year.

Furthermore, the 13 Mini is Apple's latest take on unconventionally-sized displays. If such displays intrigue you, collecting the said device may be a unique choice to make. If not the 13 Mini, one can also pick the iPhone 13, which is also an aged but decent flagship to pick up in 2023.

Buy the iPhone 13 from Amazon.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes