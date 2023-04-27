5 best gaming consoles for console gaming enthusiasts

Having the best gaming console is crucial for an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. With the advancement of technology, gaming consoles have become more powerful, versatile, and accessible than ever before. Regardless of whether you're looking for a high-powered gaming setup that rivals a PC or a portable device that you can take on the go, our list of the top 5 gaming consoles has something for everyone.

From consoles that can handle the latest AAA titles to retro gaming devices that let you relive your favorite classic games, we've carefully selected a diverse range of consoles to cater to different gaming needs and preferences. We have carefully curated a list of the 5 best gaming consoles, each from a different brand, boasting unique user interfaces, game libraries, and other features.

Without further ado, let's check out the 5 best gaming consoles in the current market.

5 best gaming consoles in 2023 so far: From Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Valve, and others

1) Sony PlayStation 5

Processor 8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.5GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.3 teraflops) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Internal storage 825GB SSD Video output 4K @ 120FPS

The Sony PlayStation 5 is the latest release in Sony's PlayStation console range. It also comes packed with tons of features. The GPU of the PS5 is eight times more powerful than the PS4, which lets gamers enjoy 4K @ 120Hz. The PlayStation-exclusive games library includes popular AAA series like Uncharted and The Last of Us.

Aside from hardware updates, the PS5 also packs major software optimizations like ray-tracing, GameBoost, and backward compatibility. The advanced DualSense wireless controller boasts modern features like Adaptive Triggers, haptic feedback, an inbuilt microphone, and a social media share button.

Price starts from $399.99

2) Microsoft Xbox Series X

Processor 8-cores AMD Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2 @1.825 GHz (12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Internal storage 1TB NVME SSD Video output 4K @ 120FPS

The Series X is the new high-end Xbox model from Microsoft. The 4th generation of Xbox is also a huge leap over the last-gen Xbox One. It offers 4K/120Hz gameplay and an HDR 8K dynamic range. The newly upgraded CPU and GPU now support ray tracing. The 3D Spatial Sound, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos make gaming sessions even more immersive.

Microsoft also gave the cooling system a massive overhaul. Although it supports Xbox One accessories, the newly designed Xbox wireless controller is worth every penny. Some of the best Xbox exclusives are the Halo and Forza series, Sunset Overdrive, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves.

Priced at $499.00

3) Nintendo Switch OLED

Display 7.0" 1280x720p OLED Processor 8-cores NVIDIA Tegra T210 / T214 GPU NVIDIA GM20B Maxwell-based GPU RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB Battery 4310mAh (4.5-9 hours)

Relieving millions of Nintendo fans, the video gaming giant finally launched their modern handheld gaming console in 2017. Nintendo Switch is the best gaming console from Nintendo so far. Finally, four years after its original release, Nintendo announced the OLED version. This, of course, resulted in more vivid colors and longer battery duration.

Unlike other fully-fledged consoles, this handheld gaming device only has 4GB of RAM, eMMC as storage, and a 720p display. However, gamers can enjoy up to 4K gaming while connected to a separate display via Nintendo Dock. From custom carry pouches to cardboard VR headsets, Nintendo has released tons of accessories for the Switch.

Priced at $349.99

4) Valve Steam Deck

Display 7" 1280 x 800p IPS Processor 4-cores AMD Zen 2 @ 2.4-3.5GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2 @1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB high speed NVMe SSD Battery 5313mAh (2 - 8 hours)

Valve made the dreams of PC gamers come true. They finally made the best gaming console to play PC games directly from the Steam Library. With the help of Steam Deck, PC gamers can enjoy their favorite AAA titles on the go. For people who don't have a budget for a modern PC or want to avoid the complications of building and maintaining one, Steam Deck is a solution to all their problems.

Steam Deck comes in 3 different storage variants: a 64GB eMMC, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 512GB NVMe SSD drive. It has its own custom operating system and all the buttons required to play standard AAA games.

Price starts at $399.00

5) Evercade EXP

Display 4.3” 800×480p IPS Processor 1.5Ghz RAM 4GB Battery 3000mAh (4-5 hours)

Evercade EXP is the best gaming console for retro gaming fans. Evercade resurrected cartridge video games for the modern age. The console itself comes with 18 preloaded popular Capcom games, including Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Mega Man, and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Currently, Evercade has a total of 380 available games in cartridge format.

Whether you're a fan of classic Atari or arcade games, prefer 8-bit or 32-bit gaming, and want to enjoy pixel or 3D games, Evercade has it all. The console also has a dedicated TATE mode that allows users to enjoy arcade games in a vertical layout.

Priced at $149.99

These were our top 5 picks for the best gaming consoles. The list makes it clear how far console gaming has come. Consoles may have more competition from the PC gaming industry, which is known for being more powerful and flexible. However, as long as there are people who love playing games on consoles and enjoy the special things that only consoles can offer, the future of console gaming looks bright.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

