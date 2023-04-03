Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition - Rumored release date, price, and more

Microsoft is set to launch an Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition. The Series X and lower-end Series S consoles were first launched in November 2020. Since then, there have been several special editions, including Far Cry 6, Gucci, All Star Brawl, and Halo Infinite. The tech giant even partnered with many brands to launch special edition controllers.

Recently leaked information claimed the possibility of an Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition console. While this is still a possibility, let's check out what the source has to say on the price and release date of the same.

Microsoft may release an Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition: Possible release date, price, and everything else you need to know

billbil-kun @billbil_kun

UPCOMING RELEASE



A new " Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition " is on the way !

No idea about its design but it hasn't the word "Bundle" in its reference



Announcement date: TBD

Release date: June 6th, 2023

Price in US: 559.99$



Recently, popular leaker @billbil_kun made a post claiming the possible release of an Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition. He clearly mentioned that it does not have the word "bundle" in it. Hence, Microsoft might be releasing a special edition console.

This new special edition Xbox console is supposed to have a price tag of $559.99. The leaked release date is this year, on June 6th. @billbil_kun mentioned that he still does not know much about the design of this new special edition console, and its announcement date is also unclear.

While he just mentioned the Series X, there is a possibility that the Diablo IV special edition skin will also be available on the Xbox Series S console, following Microsoft's previous pattern.

The history of the Diablo franchise and Microsoft goes a long way. We have also seen the previous Diablo III special edition controller and Season of Greed Xbox Series X console.

Hence, fans can expect a special edition of the game for the Xbox Series X console as well.

While the source of the information is highly reliable, it is currently only a rumored leak, so readers should be cautious in accepting this news as true until further confirmation.

