Best gaming controllers for console and PC gaming

The best gaming controllers can completely change your experience if you don't get along with the mouse and keyboard, be it for certain genres or all of your playthroughs. However, there are more factors to consider than a pair of thumbsticks and a D-pad. Gaming controllers nowadays include a plethora of customization options, such as extra paddles, remappable buttons, and the ability to swap out entire components.

Based on extensive research, here are the five best picks for the best gaming controllers for consoles and PCs.

The best gaming controllers on the market: Turtle Beach React-R, PlayStation DualSense, and more

1) PowerA Enhanced Wired ($18.83)

PowerA Enhanced Wired is a controller that doesn't stray too far from the shape and feel of Microsoft's own Xbox controller. It's a strong option for a controller that ditches wireless connectivity to hit a low price point. Many of us would probably choose a wired connection since using the Xbox controller wirelessly with a PC requires a special adapter. It has all the buttons you need for your game and even takes a page out of the Xbox Elite controllers' book.

Pros

Good amount of heft thanks to two vibration motors.

Two small buttons on the underside of the power-enhanced controller can be used as shortcuts to face buttons, allowing you to keep your thumbs firmly on the analog sticks while activating abilities mapped to the ABXY controls.

Cons

Holding onto this controller when your hands get sweaty can prove a bit challenging due to the lack of rubberized grips.

2) Turtle Beach React-R Wired ($39.99)

Turtle Beach React-R is the newest gaming controller from the budget-friendly brand, as the $40 Xbox and PC controller excels in its price range. The attention to detail, remappable paddles, and streamlined esthetics make this product feel far more expensive than it is, despite being a little lighter than more premium offerings.

Pros

Each of the face buttons is easy to press.

Remappable paddles on the fly during gameplay.

Superhuman hearing feature.

Smooth and precise in-game movement.

Cons

Not rubberized grips.

Slightly hollow shoulder buttons.

3) PlayStation DualSense Wireless ($57.49)

The PlayStation DualSense wireless controller has a unique feel that must be experienced firsthand. For instance, firing a bow can feel like firing a bow thanks to its new haptic motors and adaptive triggers, which can offer resistance under your finger.

Pros

The Rumble is by far the best and most nuanced.

Excellent software integration.

Highly customizable.

Thumbsticks and modules can be swapped out.

Cons

Most of the advanced features don't work in PC games yet.

Battery life is underwhelming.

4) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired ($149.99)

If you aren't worried about going wireless, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller is the best PC gaming controller on the market. Its sticks and buttons are arguably better than any other controller on the market, and its ultra-responsiveness and great design make it comfortable for long gaming sessions.

Pros

Six extra remappable buttons.

Two sleek RGB light strips run down the sides of the controller.

Swappable thumbsticks.

Excellent ergonomic design.

Cons

Expensive for a wired controller.

Not included on the PC version of Razer Synapse.

5) Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 ($151.99)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 exudes luxury in every way, and you have an unmatched degree of control over your gameplay thanks to endless customization options. It is a complete blessing to be able to adjust every aspect of the gaming controller, including the Dpad shift paddles and joystick tension.

Pros

Premium build quality.

Fantastic battery life.

Rechargeable battery.

Built-in charging cradle.

Comfortable rubberized grip.

Endless amounts of customization.

Cons

Expensive.

Whatever your budget, plenty of wired and wireless gaming controllers are available on the market. Additionally, some gamepads come equipped with mechanical controls, micro switches, and esports-specific feature sets to accommodate any preference and price range from all well-known brands. If you're looking for a high-quality gaming controller with a premium design for your PC or console, these are the five best options available right now.

