The iPhone can utilize Microsoft’s proprietary controller to play games with tactile buttons. Players can enjoy popular mobile titles like the Asphalt racing series games, Brawlhalla, and Minecraft. Apple offers an entirely different segment for the most optimized controller-enabled games.

The user base always had the option to pair up different types of controllers with their iPhones by utilizing the wireless connectivity of both devices. Some devices face compatibility issues and might malfunction or have a few button mappings disabled for a few mobile games.

Let us look at how to quickly pair up the Xbox controller with an iPhone.

The fastest way to connect an Xbox controller to an iPhone

Apple can be selective while implementing compatibility with different devices not manufactured by themselves. The seamless ecosystem that Apple products can showcase has a chance of going awry when a third-party connection is introduced.

The Xbox controllers have worked flawlessly and synced with Apple products throughout the recent generation. The wireless connectivity of the new controller models, alongside the latest firmware, properly connects with most modern mobile devices.

How to connect

Connecting any wireless-capable Xbox controller to an iPhone is relatively straightforward. Users can follow the steps listed below and efficiently connect both devices.

Power on the Xbox controller.

Press and hold the connect button on the controller to turn on pairing mode.

Navigate to the Bluetooth settings on your Apple device.

Search for the Xbox controller and pair it.

These steps will quickly pair the Apple device with Microsoft’s game controller. However, it is essential to note that the connection might fail and require enthusiasts to repeat the process with a fresh start.

Controls and customization

Apple creates some of the most fluid software experiences for iOS. The Apple device connects to the Xbox controller and automatically populates an additional option in the settings menu.

This option can be used to configure various features of the controller and even control its haptic feedback. Here is how you can navigate to these settings.

Go to settings on the iPhone.

Scroll down and head over to “General.”

Click on “ Game Controller” to enter a new menu.

This menu contains several options like Haptic Feedback, Capture Screenshots, Capture Video Clips, and Customizations. The Customizations option will provide all users with the complete button mapping of the connected Xbox controller.

It is important to note that the controller inputs are most reliable with the titles Apple’s app store provides with official support. Other titles can also work with the controller inputs but with a risk of inconsistency or button mapping mismatch.

