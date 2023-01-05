Is the Apple iPhone SE worth buying in 2023?

Apple's iPhone SE series offers a different proposition from the main line of premium smartphones the tech giant usually provides. The Special Edition series is a truncated line of products that offers a similar experience to the main series.

Services for this device are limited due to the cost-cutting measures present in the model. While this factor doesn't make the SE redundant or poor, potential buyers feel skeptical about it. After all, the cheaper tag comes at a price: some remarkable features of the main line are missing for these models.

The year 2023 comes with a fair share of hype regarding mobile devices. Irrespective of the upcoming releases, the iPhone SE will continue to have a crucial market share, thanks to what it offers for a budget-friendly cost. But how special is this edition to begin with? Let's find out when a buyer can choose to go with this offering from Apple.

The iPhone SE is a great pick even in 2023

The third generation of SE was showcased with the iPhone 14, so one can't be blamed for missing out on some details. However, that doesn't mean the smaller phone model is a bad deal. Let's look at the specifications and areas sacrificed to save on the costs.

Brand Apple Price Starts at $429 Specifications A15 Bionic with 6 Core CPU and 4 Core GPU, 4.7" Super Retina Display with HD support, Single camera lens with 12 megapixel support, 15 Hrs of Video Playback

Incidentally, last year's Apple showcase wasn't the first instance of the third-generation iPhone SE, which was released in March 2022. A look at the specifications shows the areas where there has been a compromise. But, the SE is an ideal option for those who love compact devices.

The valuation of this smartphone is a lot more in the wake of the current trend since there's no mini variant of the 14th generation. Apple's iPhone 13 mini will be the last of its kind for the time being. Hence, users who need a compact device with upgraded hardware will be compelled to choose the current iPhone SE.

Although the 4.7" screen is relatively small compared to market standards in 2023, it has 1334 x 750 resolution support and a Retina HD display. This aspect differs from the XPR displays on the iPhone 14, but the smaller screen duly performs as expected. The iPhone SE offers over 600 nits of maximum brightness along expected lines. There's nothing much to complain about this phone, barring the size, and the compact nature is one of the USPs.

One rather strange thing about the iPhone SE is that it's a small-sized version of the 13. Unlike the mini, the SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip. The four- and six-core CPU options offer efficient performance across every game and help manage workloads efficiently.

An area of significant sacrifice is the camera, but it thankfully has little to do with quality. Unlike the main series, the SE comes with only one lens of 12 megapixels with several features, bokeh effects, and more. Compromises have been made with several lenses; additionally, there's no ultrawide support.

Interestingly, the camera still meets high standards when recording and rendering videos at 4K 60 FPS. The smaller device matches its larger counterparts in this regard, so buyers won't be making the sacrifices that come with a budget.

With video playback of up to 15 hours, the iPhone SE is quite a power-efficient smartphone. There's even support for fast charging at 20W, so recharging the phone isn't too troublesome. Users' current needs are well suited, thanks to 5G compatibility.

Additionally, this smartphone comes with all the cool features one can expect from an Apple device. Budget and efficiency are well blended in the iPhone SE, making it an unusually good purchase. The processor delivers the same way on the iPhone 13 but with smaller display bottlenecks to an extent.

There are three variants of the model based on internal storage, which starts at 64 GB and goes right up to 256 GB. The base model is priced at $429 when there are no discounts, and the highest model costs $579 when there is no discount. As the device is about to complete its first year, deals can be found in places like Amazon, which routinely offers sizeable discounts.

The model's actual value will depend on the user's preference, and those looking to play games or watch movies should opt for the main line of iPhones. Despite a steady performance and utility options, the small 4.7" screen takes away much of the fun.

Those on a tighter budget and professionals with specific needs can get the device, as the smaller screen won't hinder them. This will allow them to get into Apple's ecosystem and increase productivity.

