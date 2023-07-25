How to get started with an Apple ecosystem?

A recent report by CIRP revealed that until March 2023, 15% of respondents who shifted to the Apple ecosystem used an Android device. It is the highest percentage of Android users moving to the iPhone since 2018. Thanks to Apple’s big push toward customization in iOS 16 and iOS 17, outstanding performance, stunning display, and brilliant cameras making a switch is a no-brainer for many.

However, the buck doesn’t stop with an iPhone purchase only like it does for Android users. Apple has an entire ecosystem of devices, from MacBooks and Macs to iPads and Apple TVs, which can all be connected to a single Apple ID and Apple One subscription to benefit from continuity.

It’s said that Apple devices are best experienced in the ecosystem. What is an Apple ecosystem, and how can you start building one for yourself? Let’s explore all about it in this article.

What is Apple's ecosystem?

You must be wondering what exactly is Apple's ecosystem. Apple is the top tech giant in the world, with its fingers in every pie from the smartphone market to the OTT industry. It means the company has a diverse range of products, including everything from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and Apple TV device. When you own multiple Apple devices, all connected to a single Apple ID, it’s called an Apple ecosystem.

Why should I build the Apple ecosystem?

Switching to the latest iPhone 14 or upcoming iPhone 15 series wouldn’t mean you are part of the Apple ecosystem. It’s when you own a majority of Apple devices and use them all in sync with each other. Apple has introduced several ecosystem features like NameDrop, the ability to manage all devices from a central location, continuity camera, universal clipboard, handoff, messages and calls across devices, and more.

These features ensure that all your Apple devices, from iPhone to HomePod mini, work together. You can stop a task on your iPhone and quickly pick it up on your MacBook exactly where you stopped on your iPhone. However, building an Apple ecosystem to benefit from these features would be best.

How do I build the Apple ecosystem?

By now, you are aware that an Apple ecosystem is a group of several Apple devices working in sync. Let’s take a look at how to build an Apple ecosystem.

iPhone 13 - From $699

It would be best to buy an iPhone before anything else, as it will be your key to the Apple ecosystem. Currently, iPhone 13 —retailing from $699— is the perfect option. It costs $100 less than the iPhone 14 but offers the same performance except for a better camera and battery. You are ready to build the ecosystem once you set up your Apple ID on the iPhone 13. The iPhone acts as the gateway.

Apple One subscription - From $17/month

After getting your iPhone, the first thing to do is to get an Apple One subscription. It is priced at around $17 per month for an individual plan, $23 per month for a family plan for 6, and $33 per month for a Premiere plan offering 2TB cloud storage. The individual plan offers 50GB, the family plan offers 200GB, and the Premiere plan offers 2TB of iCloud storage.

The iCloud storage is crucial to share pictures, data, documents, and other media across all Apple devices. The Apple One subscription for individuals and families also offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade subscriptions. The Premiere plan comes with the same subscriptions as well as News+ and Fitness+.

iPad Mini - From $499

The iPhone 13 is a great smartphone, but gaming, video streaming, web browsing, social media browsing, and watching MLS games on that tiny screen are no joy. It brings us to the most affordable tablet in Apple’s lineup, the iPad Mini. You get all your iPhone apps, media, and files on the iPad once you set it up with the same Apple ID.

However, you get a much bigger 8.3-inch display with a similar resolution, identical performance, and better multitasking, thanks to the iPadOS. Moreover, features like universal clipboard, continuity features, Handoff, and Sidecar (use iPad as a second display) make iPad mini an extension to iPhone and MacBook.

MacBook Air M1 - From $999

The MacBook Air M1 came out in November 2020 and continues to be one of the best-performing MacBooks. And the price tag of $999, which frequently goes under $800 during sales, is the cherry on top. It offers specs similar primarily to MacBook Air M2 but in a wedge-shaped design that most Apple fans love. It is the best bet if you are considering adding an affordable MacBook to your Apple ecosystem.

Apple Watch SE2 - From $279

For those who are active and workout frequently, Apple Watch is a must-add to the ecosystem. That said, just like all other Apple devices, the watch also commands a premium and is expensive. However, the Apple Watch SE 2 is an affordable option that shares features and specifications with the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8, except for the ECG and body temperature sensor.

If you don't need these two, you are golden with the Apple Watch SE2. Apart from vital health stats, the watch can automatically unlock your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, has a Mindfulness app, and much more.

AirPods 3 - $169

The last thing to add to your Apple ecosystem is AirPods. The latest AirPods 3rd generation, priced at $169, is an excellent recommendation. You get bleeding-edge techs like personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip, automatic switching between devices, unparalleled audio, various advanced sensors, and more. All you have to pair these to your Apple device is open the case and turn on Bluetooth on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

These are the most basic Apple devices to create the ecosystem. You can take it a notch higher by adding the Apple TV 4K device to your smart TV for Apple’s OTT service and HomePod mini to control all your Apple devices or HomeKit-compatible intelligent home accessories from one hub simply with your voice.