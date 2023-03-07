How to setup two Apple Homepods to work as stereo speakers with your Apple TV

The Apple HomePod was recently updated with some major improvements, such as better sound quality, Dolby Atmos support, a new intercom feature, handoff functionality, and two new color options. The HomePod features Apple’s powerful A8 chip, which helps it output better sound quality with more bass and clearer vocals.

You can now pair two HomePods with your Apple TV to create a home theater-like stereo surround sound experience. With the introduction of the stereo pair, Apple allows you to experience the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos surround sound. It is also important to know that the two HomePods required for the stereo pair must be of the same model and generation to use this feature.

Enjoy surround sound on your Apple Homepods by following these steps

How to setup Apple HomePods in stereo (Image via Apple)

Pairing your Apple Homepods with Apple TV is a simple and quick process.

The steps are as follows:

1) Place the two HomePods in your desired location around the room. Make sure the HomePods are within range of each other and the Apple TV.

2) Ensure both HomePods are set up and updated to the latest software version. You can check the software version of the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

3) Connect your HomePods and Apple TV to the same Wi-Fi network.

4) On your Apple TV, go to “Settings,” then “Video and Audio.”

5) Under "Audio Output," select "HomePod Stereo Pair." If you don’t see "HomePod Stereo Pair'' listed, make sure both the HomePods are on and paired with the Apple TV.

6) After selecting the "HomePod Stereo pair" option, your Apple TV will connect with the two HomePods as a stereo pair.

7) Adjust the volume of the HomePod stereo pair through your iPhone or iPad or use the Apple TV remote.

8) To test the stereo sound, play a movie or TV show with surround sound on your Apple TV and enjoy the immersive audio experience.

How to adjust the Apple HomePods' stereo balance

You can adjust the stereo balance between the two HomePods through the Home App on your iPhone and iPad. Open the Home app, select the "HomePod Stereo Pair," then adjust the balance using the slider.

Additionally, you can use AirPlay 2 to stream audio from other Apple devices, such as iPhones or iPads. Swipe up from the bottom of your device’s screen to access the Control Center, select the Airplay 2 icon, and choose "stereo pair.”

Apple HomePod features

Apple HomePods offers a great audio experience with brilliant sound engineering. The HomePods come with top-of-the-line tweeters and woofers, along with a total of six microphones. These microphones enable Siri to respond to voice commands from anywhere in the room and filter out background noise for better voice recognition.

Using "Room Sensing," the HomePod also adjusts its audio based on your room setup. It uses the built-in microphones of the HomePod to scan its location in the room and ensure optimal sound quality at all times.

Conclusion

Setting up two Apple HomePods as stereo speakers with Apple TV will enhance your home entertainment experience. Connecting your HomePods with your Apple TV is as seamless and effortless as it gets. If you already have a HomePod or plan to get one, try the "Stereo pair." This new feature will change how you perceive audio.

