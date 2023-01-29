Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Which is the better device for iOS enthusiasts in 2023?

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest entry in the long-running smartphone lineup from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The smartphone packs a few improvements over the last-gen variant.

A chunk of the innovations can be found in the improved iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max variants. This leaves users wondering which among the iPhone 14 and the previous generation equivalent, the iPhone 13, is a better choice.

The older smartphone got discounted when the new lineup was introduced and costs $699 now, which makes it about $100 cheaper than the new variant.

Let's analyze the two smartphones and find out which is the best option for enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and daily users.

Many users may not spot any differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13

Multiple sources have suggested that with this year's iPhone iterations, Apple did the least it could to add significant upgrades to their smartphones for people to upgrade to a new device.

However, the newer iPhone has new features that can appeal to more users.

Specs comparison

Let's compare the on-paper specs and features of the two smartphones to get a better idea of the extra features the new smartphone brings to the plate.

Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 13 Display 6.1" 60Hz OLED super retina XDR display 6.1" 60Hz OLED super retina XDR display Weight 172g 173g Chip A15 Bionic6-core CPU5-core GPU16-core Neural Engine A15 Bionic6-core CPU4-core GPU16-core Neural Engine Camera Rear: Dual 12MP camera (main+ultrawide)Selfie: TrueDepth 12MP camera Rear: Dual 12MP camera (main+ultrawide)Selfie: TrueDepth 12MP camera Video recording 4K recording at up to 60fps1080p recording at up to 60fpsCinematic mode at 4K HDR 30fps 4K recording at up to 60fps1080p recording at up to 60fpsCinematic mode at 1080p 30fps Safety features Emergency SOSCrash Detection Emergency SOS Battery life Up to 20 hours of video playback Up to 19 hours of video playback Water resistance IP68 IP68 Price $799 $699

As evident from the side-by-side comparison of the two iPhones in the table above, the new device packs negligible improvements over the last-gen model.

Improvements in the underlying hardware

The two smartphones are based on the same A15 Bionic SoC. However, the 2022 variant packs an extra GPU core that promises 18% faster performance in workloads like video exporting and gaming.

Provided that this improvement benefits some niche tasks one performs on a smartphone, they can almost be neglected.

Improvements in the cameras and videography

In addition, the newer iPhone can now shoot cinematic videos at up to 4K at 30fps, an improvement over the last-gen. The iPhone 13 also supports the feature but can only shoot up to 1080p at 30fps.

This new feature isconsiderableuge upgrade for smartphone videographers, but it benefits a vocational audience again.

Overall, the cameras are pretty much the same across the board, with minor improvements that are too small to justify as a generational leap. Most users will never spot a single difference between the cameras of the two iPhones.

Design

The design languages of the iPhone 13 and 14 are almost the same. The two phones pack the same sharp-edged design and camera layout. The newer smartphone packs a notch like the older iPhones as well.

Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max. Thus, users get an exactly similar-looking smartphone with almost no distinguishable features.

Software support and features

In terms of software support, both iPhones run iOS 16. Thus, there is no difference in the underlying software either. However, the newer iPhone 14 will get an extra year of software updates as it will be supported through 2027.

Another new software feature in the iPhone 14 packs is Action Mode. It usintelligentart tracking to stabilize shaky footage at the cost of resolution. The mode isminorall upgrade to the camera system and can easily be mimicked via third-party video editing apps.

However, the newer iPhone packs newer functions like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. These features will come in handy when users are off the grid. The features are nice-to-have, and their absence is not essentially a deal breaker.

Conclusion

Overall, the newer iPhone 14 is ideal for users upgrading from an older smartphone. However, users already using an iPhone 13 can skip this generation of Apple phones. The 2021 entry is quite adept at performing almost all everyday tasks.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes