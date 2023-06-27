Will the base iPhone 15 have Dynamic Island?

The Apple iPhone 15 is going to get some great upgrades this year, including upgrades in cameras, materials, design, chipset, and many more. As we are now close to the release of the upcoming iPhone lineup, lots of rumors and leaks about features are coming in quickly. Furthermore, the case models for the lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra, have also been revealed.

However, since Apple does not typically make the same improvements to each iteration, there may be some confusion regarding the extra features offered in any particular iPhone. The biggest question of all is regarding Dynamic Island and whether it will be included in the base model of the iPhone 15.

Is Dynamic Island available on the iPhone 15 base model?

The upcoming iPhone's design is going to be tweaked a little bit, as it's going to have more of a curved design on the back. The most anticipated feature will be on the front of the base iPhone 15, as it will have the Dynamic Island design, and the notch will finally disappear. Additionally, it's expected to introduce a new integrated proximity sensor.

One disappointing announcement regarding the iPhone 14 models last year was that only the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max would have the Dynamic Island. The base iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus did not get this feature. The great news is that this year, all four models of the iPhone will feature Dynamic Island. Moreover, the display of the base model is still going to be 6.1 inches.

All of these are based on rumors and leaks, and despite being fairly reliable, they are subject to change. Therefore, we are not entirely certain that the upgrades will be included with the new iPhone.

Will the iPhone 15 have OLED?

As it will include the Dynamic Island, the upcoming iPhone is going to feature a new OLED display with a 2532x1170 resolution. Hence, it will have a new type of screen panel compared to what we've had in the iPhone 14, and this one is expected to be a little more efficient.

The body of the device will likely be stronger and more scratch-resistant, thanks to the addition of a titanium frame. The bezels will be thinner too. Furthermore, it will be lighter and easier to grip, and overall, it is expected to be Apple's lightest iPhone ever.

Will the iPhone 15 have a 120 Hz display?

Unfortunately, the upcoming iPhone will still have a 60 Hz refresh rate display. And to top that off, we won't be getting the Always On Display feature either.

On a positive note, the new base model will get last year's A16 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset that was previously in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has four efficiency cores and two performance cores, as well as a four-core GPU inside.

It is expected to sport a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle dual-core camera inside, and the battery will be 4352 mAh. The base model will be 128 gigabytes and is expected to cost $999.

No official information is available regarding the release date, but we can speculate based on the last six years of iPhone releases. According to these previous patterns, the new lineup will likely be revealed around mid-September 2023.

