The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 has left a lot of people wondering if they should upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23. Every time Samsung launches a new S series smartphone, it builds a lot of hype that compels people to upgrade their smartphones without much thought. Samsung S series smartphones are flagship devices renowned for their longevity, typically lasting for several years.

So, does it make sense to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24? Yes, if the upgrade brings new specs and features, which isn't the case if you already own the Samsung Galaxy S23. So, the answer is no. This article explains why the upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23 to Samsung Galaxy S24 is not worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Should you upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23 to Samsung Galaxy S24?

Every area of the two smartphones will be dissected to better understand the upgrades that the new flagship smartphone brings over the previous one.

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 from the rear side (Image via GSMArena Official/YouTube)

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 features a flat side frame as opposed to the Galaxy S23's slightly curved side frame. The new flat side frame of the Galaxy S24 has a matte finish, so it's less slippery. Also, the display of the Samsung Galaxy S24 brings a few prominent changes compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy S23's display is bright, but the Galaxy S24 gets even brighter when you are outdoors. This seamless transition in brightness levels upon stepping outside is a significant improvement. The display of the Galaxy S24 can also drop down to 1Hz when it is not in use, a feature made possible by LTPO technology, which the Galaxy S23 lacks.

Also, the display of Galaxy S24 is 0.1-inch larger than the Galaxy S23, but that's about it. These are all the changes you will get with an upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Chipset & OS

Samsung Galaxy S24 running a game (Image via GSMArena/YouTube)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with new chipsets, Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region. But are the new chipsets an upgrade over the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip? Yes, in benchmarks. The new chips score higher on single-core and multi-core performance.

However, the chipset performance difference between the two smartphones is so tiny that you will not notice any difference. So, it's not enough to warrant an upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23. Both smartphones should perform equally in real life. Also, the Exynos chipset inside the Galaxy S24 may heat up faster.

Memory and storage

There's no difference between the two smartphones when it comes to memory and storage. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 still ships with the same base 128GB storage based on UFS 3.1.

Camera Performance

Samsung Galaxy S24's rear cameras (Image via GSMArena/YouTube)

The camera setup of the two smartphones is identical in terms of hardware. But in terms of camera software, they are slightly different. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 has Galaxy AI features in the camera that may show a slight improvement over the Galaxy S23. However, there are other AI features for photos, like "circle to search," "Generative AI," and more in the new Galaxy S24.

But they are also going to be released for the Galaxy S23 in the coming days.

Battery and charging

The battery of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 is 100mAh larger than the one in the Galaxy S23, but the charging speed remains the same between the two.

Verdict

As you can see, an upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy S24 makes very little sense. It brings some improvements in the display and chipset, but they are so small that they don't matter as much. Not to mention, everything else is almost the same. So, should you upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy 24? Definitely not.

But if you have an older Galaxy S21 or S20, then yes. In these cases, the new Galaxy S24 will be a great upgrade.