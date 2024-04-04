Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Which is the midrange gaming champion?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55 battle is the need of the hour, as both devices are now priced close to each other. The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A55 are the two most sought-after midrange smartphones from Samsung. They share a lot of similarities, but many potential buyers may be confused about which one is the right choice for gaming.

This article features a detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55 comparison that could help you determine which is the better gaming smartphone between the two.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Benchmark comparison & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with its Exynos 2200 has higher benchmark scores than the Galaxy A55. (Image via TopCPU)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE only comes with 8GB RAM, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Both smartphones have similar storage types, with 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

If we talk about benchmark results, the Samsung Galaxy S23FE powered by the Exynos 2200 generates higher Antutu points than the Samsung Galaxy A55. There is a more than 200K difference between the smartphones' scores. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE also has higher single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench.

Here are the detailed specifications of both smartphones:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy A55 Display 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 2200 Exynos 1380 RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Front Camera 10MP 13MP Back Camera 50MP (Main), 8MP (Telephoto) and 12MP (Ultrawide) 50MP (Main), 8MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) Charging Speed 25W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired Price Starting from $549 Starting from $450

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Gaming performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23FE with its Xclipse 920 GPU can play most modern games at 60fps (Image via TechRight/YouTube)

The Samsung Galaxy S23FE offers better gaming performance than the Samsung Galaxy A55. It delivers consistently 60 frames per second in most modern games, such as Asphalt 9, PUBG, or COD: Warzone Mobile. Even in graphically intensive games like Genshin Impact, the smartphone can run at 60fps, but users are recommended to play at medium graphical settings.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 with its Exynos 1480 chipset, barely manages to provide consistent 60fps on PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile. It usually hovers between 45 and 55 fps in these games. In Genshin Impact, the smartphone offers good gameplay at low graphical settings only.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy has a bigger 5,000mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is the better smartphone. It comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S23FE. This means that the Galaxy A55 will produce more screen on time and would be preferred by users with heavy smartphone usage.

Both phones support 25W wired charging speeds. However, the S23 FE also supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Verdict

The choice between these two Samsung Galaxy smartphones ultimately boils down to your requirements.

If you are looking for a pure gaming smartphone and can live with a lower battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is clearly the better choice. It also has a better display than the Samsung Galaxy A55.

However, if you want a smartphone that can run for an entire day without any interruptions and only play casual games at best, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is the better choice. It also costs $100 less, which is an added advantage.