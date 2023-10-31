Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Release date, price, specs, and more

Samsung released its most awaited mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, on October 5, 2023, and the tech community is all hyped about it. The company previously released the S21 FE back in October 2021, and it was discontinued for the S22 series.

This comeback has excited the smartphone community because the fan-edition models pack all the essential flagship features for an attractive price.

This article will discuss the price, specifications, and buying options in brief to help you make a sound and informed purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date and Price

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was released internationally on October 5, 2023, and is now available for purchase through partner e-commerce platforms. The device is also going to be available on Samsung's own website and the Samsung Shop App.

What makes the device attractive is the price at which it is being sold. For $599, it offers all the premium flagship features of the S23 lineup. You can expect great cameras and performance in a compact form factor. There are several color options available as well, which are mint, graphite, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specs

There are several things to consider when buying a new phone, but thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE nails every department.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 RAM 8GB Storage Upto 256GB Display 6.4 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Full HD Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1 Rear Cameras 50 MP (Main)8 MP(Telephoto)12 MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera 10 MP Video Recording 8K@24fps, 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, OIS, HDR Battery 4500 mAh Charging Speed 25W

Performance and Battery

While the international models are going to be equipped with an Exynos 2200 chipset, the USA variant is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This does make a significant difference if you are going to play heavy gaming titles on the device. But one can rarely notice a difference in moderate usage.

The device comes with two storage options: 8GB RAM +128GB or 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. As long as battery life is considered, you can expect a day and a half of juice out of the 4500mAh Li-ion battery. While it supports a 25W wired charging speed, you can also charge it wirelessly.

Camera and Display

Samsung has always excelled when it comes to the camera and display department. Talking about the display, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a gorgeous, compact, 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel that can go up to 120Hz refresh rates. You can either choose 60Hz to save battery, 120Hz for a more fluid experience, or set it to dynamic mode to allow the phone to intelligently switch the refresh rates based on usage.

The cameras are highly capable in every lighting condition, so you need not worry about low light or HDR scenarios. The 50+12 MP main module also comes with an 8MP telephoto sensor. The hardware and software are well-optimized to give you the best video and image output.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will take on the legacy of the S21 FE, which arguably was the best mid-range Android option after its launch. The company promises four years of Android and five years of Security updates for this smartphone.

The user interface of OneUI 5.1 is also pleasant and vibrant, running on Android 13. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a great mid-range option if you are considering a budget of $600.

