Is Xbox Game Pass getting a price hike? Recent rumors explored

Rumors have been going around that Xbox Game Pass is getting a price hike. A new tier is supposedly coming, with some reports suggesting the service will be completely revamped with repositioned subscription tiers. The cheapest option will now be "free," as suggested in a recent YouTube video from eXtas1s. But, it is rumored to contain ads.

NOTE: The information is based on speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Rand al Thor 19 also spoke of the new Xbox Game Pass price hikes and he believes "that's actually happening." He also mentions that industry insider Tom Warren has been talking about the new tiers that might be added to the service.

Expand Tweet

These updates come after the service got more expensive back in July 2023. From its introductory price of $14.99 for the Ultimate tier, it went up to $16.99. The standard subscription is currently available for $9.99. It's worth noting that Xbox also launched Game Pass Core, a replacement for Live Gold and a cheaper service with just 25 free games, last year.

Why Microsoft might hike Xbox Game Pass prices

Xbox Game Pass has expanded into a massive service with hundreds of new games today. (Image via Xbox)

As highlighted by Tom Warren in a recent report, Xbox has been going through a ton of changes. Recently, Microsoft shut down four Bethesda studios — Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Roundhouse Studios.

Moreover, Xbox Game Pass is no longer growing as quickly as it was a couple of years ago. The slowdown in user count growth has impacted revenue targets, which might directly impact the current launch strategy the company is following — hundreds of games and day-one releases for a low monthly price of just $10.

The latest price hike rumors might be a part of the restructuring as Microsoft tries hard to fill up the $68.7 billion hole created by the Activision-Blizzard-King acquisition. Xbox also spent dearly on Bethesda before this deal.

Exact details of the new prices of Xbox Game Pass are unknown. However, we could easily be looking at a $20 price tag for the Ultimate tier (maybe even more). There are some expectations among gamers that Game Pass Ultimate will continue to be available at the current price of $16.99, but it will be riddled with ads. A premium service without ads and extra perks might be introduced at a higher price point.

None of this has been confirmed by Xbox yet. We will have to wait for an official confirmation.