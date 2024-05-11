5 reasons to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is popular among gaming enthusiasts. The best thing about this service is that you can play tons of games without any upper-cap limit (depending on the total number of titles) for a minimal monthly fee. Its rich catalog, reasonable price, and cross-platform availability are the major attractions for users. Unlike other subscription services, you can download anything from its library.

If you're uncertain about diving into the Game Pass, let me tell you, it's more than worth it — it's a great investment. If this is not enough for you, here are the five best reasons to subscribe to it.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why should you get an Xbox Game Pass subscription?

1) A huge and growing library

You get a huge game library (Image via Xbox)

Gamers crave amazing titles that pull them into another world, whether it is a sprawling open-world adventure or an action-packed competitive game. They want to feel challenged, surprised, and rewarded for their time.

The Xbox Game Pass has a large array of games, ranging from thrilling action titles to more laid-back, casual experiences. It features both first-party and third-party (exclusives as well) titles.

Microsoft started with a smaller library, focusing on building a strong foundation. Currently, the gaming service’s library has grown significantly with hundreds of titles to play and download.

2) Cross-platform play

Play your favorite title on the go (Image via Xbox)

With Xbox Game Pass, you can play titles on various OS platforms. Depending on your subscription tier, you are allowed to play games on Xbox consoles and PCs and even stream them to your Android devices.

However, not all games support cross-play. This can be due to technical challenges, developer decisions, or restrictions imposed by the platform holder. For example, you can't directly stream Xbox Game Pass games to your iPhone or iPad due to limitations of Apple's App Store policies.

3) Unmatched value

It is a budget-friendly subscription (Image via Xbox)

Microsoft’s gaming service has a significantly better subscription price compared to its competitors. It starts at only $9.99 per month. While its all-inclusive tier, also known as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, costs $16.99 a month, there are limitations regarding the regions in which it is available.

Microsoft also offers discounts on its service frequently. New members can even enjoy the first 14 days of subscription for just $1.

While there are a handful of games on the market that are free to play, you need to spend a hefty amount to access the latest releases. That’s not the case with the Xbox Game Pass. It is a value-for-money product that is ideal for individuals who love to try different games without burning a hole in their pockets.

4) New games on day one

Same-day game release on Game Pass (Image via Xbox)

Many games go to the pre-order phase before they get released. This lets retailers and publishers create hype around the title. However, when it comes to pre-orders, only a few people secure their copy due to limited availability.

Xbox Game Pass avoids this entirely. If you are a Game Pass subscriber, you don't need to pre-order first-party games. They're simply added to the library on their launch date, readily available for download and play. It should be noted that third-party titles may or may not be available on day one.

5) Extra perks & discounts

Game Pass comes bundled with EA Games (Image via Xbox)

You get various exclusive perks and extra discounts based on which subscription plan you opted for. This includes free in-game content, add-ons, and multiple offers with huge discounts.

Apart from that, you get EA PLAY for free with the Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate plans. This means you can also enjoy popular franchises like Battlefield, FIFA, The Sims, and Mass Effect without any extra cost.

These are some reasons to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription service is available in various tiers. You can compare them and choose one which suits you the best.

