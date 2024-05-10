ASUS recently teased the arrival of the updated version of the ROG Ally, the ROG Ally X, via a short livestream on May 10, 2024. The successor to the beloved Windows-based handheld gaming PC is expected to be a minor refresh, bringing with it what are mostly quality-of-life improvements, such as a fix for the dreaded SD card reader issue and battery life upgrades.

A list of the expected specifications, price, and more can be found in the section below.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and are subject to change.

Expected specifications of the ASUS Rog Ally X

While The next ROG Ally is coming… livestream was disappointingly short, it did tease a few major updates to the current version of the Ally. The specifications can be condensed into the following pointers:

The ROG Ally X possesses the same 7-inch, VRR capable native 1080p display as its predecessor. While an OLED panel would have been fantastic to have, it is not entirely a deal breaker.

The chipset remains unchanged. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme makes its appearance on the Ally X as well, and similar TDPs and performance are to be expected.

The Ally X has a considerably larger battery, which should allow for more game time when unplugged from the wall.

The newer Ally is likely redesigned to eliminate the SD card issue entirely. Potential new buyers can rest easy knowing that the handheld will not fry their SD cards while gaming.

The design of the Ally X is also expected to be refreshed, boasting an all-black colorway.

The device has a slot for a 2280 SSD this time around - instead of the 2230 SSD that is present in the current model.

The device is likely to possess more than 16 GB of RAM, which should marginally improve performance across all scenarios.

The Ally X is designed with repairability in mind, down to its joysticks and button pads.

Finally, Armory Crate SE is expected to receive a facelift of sorts with superior UI and functionality.

This information comes courtesy of The Verge.

When does the ASUS ROG Ally X release?

The Rog Ally X may release in holiday 2024 (Image via ASUS)

Unfortunately, ASUS is yet to confirm an official release date for the Ally X at the time of writing this article. The updated handheld gaming PC is, however, expected to ship sometime later this year, with an official announcement set for June 2, 2024.

The ROG Ally X is also set to receive a price bump, with estimates putting it in the sub $800 range—which is in turn, approximately $100 more than the Z1 Extreme model of the ROG Ally.