Nintendo Switch 2 finally released with a compatible GTA game

Rockstar Games released GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition back in 2021 on multiple platforms, including the original Nintendo Switch. The popular hand-held console's much-anticipated successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, has now finally come out; Grand Theft Auto fans will be able to enjoy the title on it too, thanks to backwards compatibility. For those wondering, backwards compatibility allows a new platform to run titles released for its predecessors.
It is worth noting that GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition isn't just one title. In fact, it is what the remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas (three of the most beloved entries in the series) are collectively known as. Hence, Nintendo Switch 2 users don't just have one, but three Grand Theft Auto games to play on the brand new console.
Nintendo Switch 2 users should be able to access GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition
The Nintendo Switch 2 features backwards compatibility for some titles that were released for the original Switch. The key word here is "some," as Nintendo has flagged titles facing certain issues on the new hardware via detailed documents.
Names like NBA 2K25, Doom: Eternal, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Alan Wake Remastered are unfortunately on those lists. However, no Rockstar Games title was mentioned, which means that Switch 2 users should be able to play the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition titles.
The three titles that are a part of this collection are, notably, the only Grand Theft Auto games on the Nintendo Switch brand. Fans had been demanding a Grand Theft Auto 5 port for the original console for a really long time, but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, there are other Rockstar titles on the platform, such as LA Noire and Red Dead Redemption.
Is Grand Theft Auto 6 confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2?
Interestingly, rumors regarding a Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch 2 port have surfaced recently, but no official announcements have been made in that regard. Some in the gaming community also wonder if GTA 6 could possibly make its way over to Switch 2 eventually, but there have been no indications on that front either officially so far.
