Insider leak: GTA 6 developer to release RDR 2 on Nintendo Switch 2

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner, and it appears that Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 6, has big plans for the new console. According to insider and YouTuber Nate the Hate, the studio is preparing to release a next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Additionally, Nate the Hate claimed that a next-gen patch for the game will be available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article contains leaks and claims made by the insider, along with the writer’s opinions based on them. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch 2 could open the door for a GTA 6 port too

In the video above, posted on June 5, 2025, Nate the Hate discussed potential game reveals at the Xbox Showcase. At around the 10:00 mark, the insider stated that a next-gen release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be released before GTA 6.

Here’s what he said:

“Rumors are true. Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a next-gen update, and the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.”

When his co-host, MVG, expressed surprise at the claim, Nate the Hate further elaborated:

“I mean, I was going to hold that for a Nintendo Direct predictions episode as I feel that’s a game Nintendo would want to have as kind of a headliner in the Direct, we have Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to our platform later this year, and they can mention the PS5, Xbox Series’ next-gen patch alongside it.”

When asked if the Red Dead Redemption 2 launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 would take place in the holiday season, Nate the Hate said:

"Yeah, from what I was told, it should be a few months after the Switch 2 launch, so I'm thinking maybe that late summer, early fall window."

Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely considered one of the most visually stunning and graphically demanding games. The claim that it is receiving a next-gen release on the Nintendo Switch 2 — likely with improved visuals and FPS — suggests that GTA 6 could also be released on the console in the future.

Rockstar Games has recently been proactive in bringing its top titles to Nintendo platforms. The studio had previously released games such as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption on the original Switch.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if GTA 6 eventually arrives on the new console. However, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon and could potentially coincide with the PC port’s release in 2027-2028.

