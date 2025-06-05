  • home icon
GTA 6 to change the classic Wanted Level system: Rumor explored

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:03 GMT
Exploring a recent rumor related to GTA 6
There's a new rumor related to GTA 6's Wanted Level system (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to see what new features GTA 6 will introduce to the series. The two trailers released by Rockstar Games so far have revealed details about the characters and the map, but not much about gameplay. That said, the upcoming game is rumored to bring significant changes to the series' classic Wanted Level system.

This rumor stems from an observation made by a YouTuber in a shot from GTA 6 trailer 2. Whether the speculation turns out to be true remains to be seen, but it is certainly worth examining. With that in mind, let's take a closer look.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Exploring the recent GTA 6 rumor related to Wanted Level system

youtube-cover
Timestamp: 19:00

Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, and one of the early shots features its male lead, Jason Duval, driving past a police crime scene. A black, unmarked police vehicle also appears, which may seem standard at first glance. However, YouTuber Obvious Malcolm+ has pointed out an interesting detail.

In his latest video, titled The Insane Technology Behind GTA 6 - TRAILER 2, Obvious Malcolm+ suggests that this black unmarked police car features a ghost livery that becomes visible when illuminated by a nearby light source.

This observation has sparked rumors within the Grand Theft Auto community about Rockstar Games possibly making changes to the series' classic Wanted Level system. Some speculate that these unmarked police cars with ghost liveries might be used to stealthily monitor areas around Leonida.

Cool new find by Obvious Malcolm+:some cop cars will feature "ghost" decals. These are designed to be nearly invisible at a distance until light shines upon the reflective material, allowing police cars to stealthily blend in with regular traffic.Interesting gameplay implications here,let's discuss! byu/uniquecartridge inGTA6
Check out: Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 be revealed at June 2025’s State of Play today?

If true, such a mechanic would be an interesting addition. However, at this point, it remains a rumor and has not been officially confirmed. Therefore, readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

There is another example of Rockstar Games potentially adding new elements to the Wanted Level system. One of the clips from the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks featured a police dispatch timer, which seemingly indicated the time remaining before officers arrived at a crime scene.

Traditionally, the series' Wanted Level system has cop cars spawning unnaturally close to the player's location upon receiving a wanted star. The introduction of a police dispatch timer could shake things up in the sequel, but we will have to wait for official confirmation to see if it makes it into the final version of the game.

Also check: 5 crazy rumors about GTA 6 that are highly unlikely to be true

While Rockstar Games has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked footage, game elements often get cut or altered during development. As a result, we cannot be certain that everything seen in the leaked development clips will be part of Grand Theft Auto 6.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
