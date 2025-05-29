5 crazy rumors about GTA 6 that are highly unlikely to be true

Rockstar Games has revealed quite a bit about GTA 6 officially through the two trailers, screenshots, and character details on its website. However, there is no shortage of rumors related to the title either, and while some are quite intriguing, others seem a little hard to believe. Which of them, if any at all, turn out to be true remains to be seen.

Until then, let's look at five of the craziest Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors that are highly unlikely to be true.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 GTA 6 rumors that seem highly unlikely to be true

1) 70% enterable buildings

Grand Theft Auto 6's version of Vice City looks incredibly expansive (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 map is rumored to have 70% enterable buildings. If true, it would certainly help with immersion and exploration to a great extent, but this just seems too good to be true. The state of Leonida looks big, and the cities, at least whatever we have seen so far, look truly expansive.

Having this many enterable buildings might be too much of a load technologically. That said, expecting it to have more accessible interiors than GTA 5 would be more reasonable.

2) Natural disasters

GTA 6 is rumored to have natural disasters like floods (Image via X/@GTAGossipCom)

Natural disasters like floods and even hurricanes are rumored to be a part of Rockstar's upcoming title. The fact that Florida, which appears to be the inspiration behind Leonida in GTA 6, is no stranger to harsh weather may be the basis behind this claim.

Nevertheless, major sections of the map, NPC behavior, and world events would likely be affected from floods and hurricanes, potentially interfering with the general gameplay. They could also be disruptive to story mode events, which is why this rumor seems unlikely to come true.

3) Could cost $100

One can find plenty of GTA 6 price rumors online, and a pretty outlandish one suggests it could cost $100. Such a price tag would be a lot, no matter the hype, and could make it inaccessible to a good chunk of the gaming community.

In short, making Grand Theft Auto 6 cost that much would likely do Rockstar Games more harm than good, and so it seems highly unlikely for its base version to be priced that high.

4) Could include Liberty City

Another rumor related to Grand Theft Auto 6's map is that it could not only feature the state of Leondia, but Liberty City as well. While the entire layout of Leonida has not been revealed just yet, it already looks huge going by the trailers and the GTA 6 screenshots.

Having another full-fledged state, especially one like Liberty City, seems too ambitious, even for a studio like Rockstar. Since the location has connections with Lucia Caminos, Grand Theft Auto 6's female lead, it might be featured in a capacity similar to North Yankton in GTA 5. However, the entire map being featured and accessible at all times is unlikely.

5) 750 GB install size

GTA 6 is expected to be a hefty video game, and a rumor from 2023 alleges that it could have an installation size of a whopping 750 GB. The simple reason why this is highly unlikely is because such a size would come incredibly close to the storage capacity of a base PS5.

The same would be the case on Xbox Series X, and funnily enough, this rumored size would exceed the storage capacity of the Xbox Series S.

