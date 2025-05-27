Why shouldn't GTA 6 have the refueling feature?

Whether or not GTA 6 should have a vehicle refueling feature has been a major topic of debate in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase. Some want to see the upcoming Rockstar Games title lean towards realism by including such mechanics, whereas others are against it. Note that no other Grand Theft Auto game has featured this mechanic, so if it ends up being a part of the next installment, it would be a brand new addition.
However, its inclusion may not turn out to be as enjoyable as it seems. With that said, let's take a closer look at why Grand Theft Auto 6 should not have the vehicle refueling feature.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here's why GTA 6 should not have the vehicle refueling feature
The gameplay in Grand Theft Auto titles is typically action-packed and fast-paced, and going by the trailers, particularly GTA 6 trailer 2, the case doesn't look to be much different in the next one.
That said, having a mandatory vehicle refueling feature in it could be a bit of a killjoy. High-speed car chases in missions or thrilling drives around the map in free-roam are beloved aspects in Grand Theft Auto games, but having to frequently refuel vehicles to keep them functioning could easily become tedious.
Additionally, think of failing missions because your car ran out of fuel, or being stranded somewhere like Grassrivers, which appears to be a rather remote area in the GTA 6 map, due to the same reason. Experiences like these can quickly make the overall gameplay quite frustrating.
Check out: GTA 6 screenshots recreated in Cyberpunk 2077
Now, its not like a refueling mechanic hasn't worked well in open-world titles. Bend Studio's Days Gone has it, but it works well due to the tension of being stranded in a zombie (or Freakers as referred to in-game) infested world. Few entries from the Mafia franchise also have a refueling mechanic, and these games are a lot more similar to GTA titles.
Also check: 5 reasons why GTA 6 should have refueling feature
However, the Grand Theft Auto series has been fine with infinite-fuel in its vehicles, and deviating from that doesn't seem worth it. Yes, it might add to the realism and immersion, but owing to the typical nature of gameplay in this franchise, there is a risk of dampening the experience, as discussed earlier.
This is why Rockstar Games should not add a refueling feature in GTA 6. That said, having it as an optional element, to add a little more value to gas stations around Vice City and Leonida, may work.
