GTA 6 trailer slip-up caught fans off-guard: Everything happened so far

A potential GTA 6 trailer slip-up has caught Grand Theft Auto fans' attention. The visual fidelity of the latest footage amazed the gaming community; however, an eagle-eyed viewer seemingly stumbled upon a possible bug. It pops up in a scene featuring Jason Duval, one of the upcoming title's two lead characters.

Rockstar Games recently delayed Grand Theft Auto 6, which disappointed many, but the extra time could help the studio iron out such issues. With that said, let's take a closer look at the GTA 6 trailer slip-up.

What is the GTA 6 trailer slip-up: Everything you need to know

On May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 as a surprise. It provided a fresh look at the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, properly introducing its male protagonist, Jason Duval, showing more of the female lead, Lucia Caminos, as well as parts of the map.

At the 1-minute and 50-second mark in this trailer is a shot that shows Jason performing a drive-by, which basically means shooting a firearm from within a moving vehicle. The character can be seen using a pistol, and at first glance, all of it can seem pretty standard.

However, Redditor u/Cat_With_Banana96 pointed out how the muzzle flash lighting effect illuminates the surroundings even before Jason presses the trigger.

They have also attached three screenshots to better demonstrate what seems to be a minor oversight. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the trailer has equal parts gameplay and cutscene footage, and this GTA 6 slip-up could be some sort of a bug.

Note that u/Cat_With_Banana96's post in question, as of writing, has got 11 thousand upvotes and over 900 comments. Funnily enough, most of them appear to be sarcastic reactions to this small potential bug. Here are a few examples:

Fans react to the GTA 6 trailer slip-up (Images via Reddit)

Check out: GTA 6 Trailer 2 breakdown: 27 possible gameplay scenes

That being said, it is also possible that something else may have illuminated the surroundings. Jason is shooting at someone here, and the effect being speculated as a GTA 6 trailer slip-up might be from an adversary firing their own gun. Nevertheless, what exactly is the dynamic here remains to be seen, likely until the game comes out.

As mentioned, Rockstar Games has delayed the title, and May 26, 2026 is the new GTA 6 release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The studio stated that it requires this additional time to deliver the quality that fans expect and deserve, and if this apparent GTA 6 trailer slip-up actually happens to be a bug, it should get patched up.

