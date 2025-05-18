Is Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

"Is Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6?" is a question being asked by several Grand Theft Auto fans. For those unfamiliar, he was the protagonist of the 2002 Rockstar Games classic, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since the city will return in the series' upcoming installment, many are wondering if Tommy might as well, especially as characters from one GTA title have appeared in others before.
The upcoming game's trailers, screenshots, and website don't mention anything related to the iconic protagonist. Nevertheless, we can still speculate about the possibility of seeing Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
What are the possibilities of Rockstar Games adding Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6?
As mentioned earlier, Tommy Vercetti is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This title is set in the franchise's 3D Universe, which began with Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001) and ended with Vice City Stories (2006).
GTA 6, on the other hand, will very likely be set in the franchise's HD Universe, which kicked off with 2008's GTA 4. It is worth noting that some 3D Universe characters, like Love Fist band member Willy and radio jockey Lazlow Jones, have appeared in the HD Universe (in GTA 5). However, these were variants of the original characters. Additionally, it is quite rare for a game's protagonist to appear in another title.
Check out: 5 GTA 6 characters that are likely going to be very entertaining
Another unfortunate factor that diminishes the chances of this character's return is his voice actor, Hollywood legend Ray Liotta, having passed away. Considering all these aspects, the possibility of Rockstar Games bringing back Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6 seems pretty bleak.
Also check: 5 hidden details in GTA 6 screenshots you probably missed
That being said, given how iconic Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's protagonist is, the studio might put in some sort of Easter egg related to him in its upcoming release. Grand Theft Auto 5, which takes place in Los Santos (one of the cities in GTA San Andreas), also features a few nods to the 2004 hit's lead character, Carl "CJ" Johnson.
Rockstar could, for example, add the signature outfit of Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6 for this purpose. However, this is merely our speculation, and whether we get anything related to the character in the series' next entry remains to be seen.
Check out more related content:
- 10 GTA 6 side activities we've noticed so far
- How big is the GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5?
- Why the GTA 6 delay was important: Report
- IShowSpeed in GTA 6
- Ronnie Pickering in GTA 6
- Roger Craig Smith in GTA 6
- Dylan Rourke in GTA 6
- Dana Snyder in GTA 6
- Stephen Root in GTA 6
- Who voices Jason in GTA 6?
- Troy Baker in GTA 6
- Matty Matheson in GTA 6
- Dylan Rourke in GTA 6
- Jack Black in GTA 6
- Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors in GTA 6