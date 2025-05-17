5 hidden details in GTA 6 screenshots you probably missed

After prolonged silence (and a delay announcement), Rockstar Games released a new trailer and GTA 6 screenshots on May 6, 2025. They revealed a lot of new things about the upcoming title, especially the 70 screenshots that even introduced new areas in Leonida apart from Vice City. However, besides all the apparent details, there could have been some things that viewers may not have noticed.

So, in this article, we will look at five hidden details in the GTA 6 screenshots you probably missed.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Cruise ship in Vice City and 4 other hidden details in GTA 6 screenshots that you probably missed

1) Police action

Vice City's police in action in one of the GTA 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released a bunch of screenshots showcasing different areas in Vice City alone. One of them gives a good look at an affluent neighborhood in the city, where the buildings and the NPCs playing basketball likely draw most of the attention.

That said, a couple of police officers apprehending criminals can also be seen in the bottom-right corner of this image. One is trying to escape, whereas the other has already surrendered. This could likely be a random event from the game, but that remains to be seen.

2) Flip flops under the pedal

NPC's flip flops go under the bike's pedal (Image via Rockstar Games)

The zoomed-in image above is a screenshot of the Leonida Keys region, an archipelago in the GTA 6 map. Lots of NPCs can be seen engaged in different activities. In fact, even an iguana can be seen crossing the road.

But an intriguing detail that viewers may have missed here is an NPC's flip flops going under the pedal of the bike he is riding. This could be an example of just the level of realism Rockstar is aiming for in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Cruise ship in Vice City

Here's a look at a cruise ship in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another image from the Vice City batch of GTA 6 screenshots provides a look at Grand Theft Auto's Miami at night. The center of attention here is the Vice City Narcos basketball stadium, and perhaps even the Ferris wheel behind it.

However, another interesting item in this shot is a cruise ship behind the Ferris wheel. It blends in with the background quite well due to the dark lighting, but upon zooming in, it appears fairly huge. Whether players can interact with it in any way remains to be seen.

4) Mountain lion at Mount Kalaga National Park

A mountain lion passing by (Image via Rockstar Games)

Leonida's Mount Kalaga National Park was also revealed via the GTA 6 screenshots. The image above suggests it might be a sprawling area, fitting for a national park.

The detailed vegetation textures and all the cars driving through stand out in this particular screenshot, but the mountain lion on the right-hand side blending really well with the environment may have been a detail you probably missed.

5) Gloriana

Gloriana license plates can be seen in some GTA 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

A couple of GTA 6 screenshots feature vehicles with a Gloriana license plate. Vehicle license plates are usually state-based, so with Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Leonida, it's quite interesting that some vehicles are seemingly registered for Gloriana.

It might be a nearby state, but nothing has been mentioned about Gloriana in all the information revealed so far.

