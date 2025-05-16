How big is the GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5? Rumors and speculations explored

The GTA 6 map will be set in a fictional state named Leonida, which will consist of various locations like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, Mount Kalaga National Park, and more. Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to explore it, and some also want to know just how big it is compared to the GTA 5 map.

Ad

Rockstar Games has not revealed Leonida's layout just yet, so an official and accurate answer is not available, as of this writing.

That said, we can take a look at the fan-led GTA 6 mapping project, and some other information to speculate how extensive Grand Theft Auto 6's map could turn out to be as compared to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Exploring GTA 6 map vs. GTA 5 map rumors and speculations

Expand Tweet

Ad

A group of Grand Theft Auto fans has been carrying out the GTA 6 mapping project in an effort to figure out Leonida's potential size and layout. They have come up with a speculated grid-based map using footage from Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development clips from September 2022, trailers, and screenshots.

RAGE engine (Rockstar Games' proprietary engine) coordinates from the leaks have also been taken into account to provide a rough idea about its size.

Ad

Interestingly, X user @xlazefps, who claims to be a part of the mapping project community, compared the sequel's speculated map with the GTA 5 map, seemingly on the basis of coordinates, and suggests that it could be around 2.67 times bigger.

Check out: All 10 GTA 6 side activities we've noticed so far

It must be noted that the GTA 6 mapping project has only put forward a speculated version of Leonida, and the actual one could end up being quite different. So at this moment, it is best to take it with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar to reveal the official map.

Ad

This official screenshot of Vice City suggests it could be quite big (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also check: GTA 6 development started "in earnest" in 2020, states Take-Two Interactive

Ad

All things considered, even if we just compare what we know officially so far, Leonida appears to likely have more real estate. For instance, GTA 5's map only has one city, Los Santos, and the rest consists of a desert, some mountains, and a very small town named Paleto Bay up north.

On the other hand, the GTA 6 map has urban areas like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and Ambrosia, as well as wilderness in the form of the Florida Everglades-like Grassrivers, and the Mount Kalaga National Park. The screenshots further suggest few of them to be sprawling, especially Vice City.

Ad

So, there seems to be a good chance of the GTA 6 map being much more extensive than the GTA 5 map, but that remains to be seen.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More