How big is the GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5? Rumors and speculations explored

The GTA 6 map will be set in a fictional state named Leonida, which will consist of various locations like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, Mount Kalaga National Park, and more. Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to explore it, and some also want to know just how big it is compared to the GTA 5 map.
Rockstar Games has not revealed Leonida's layout just yet, so an official and accurate answer is not available, as of this writing.
That said, we can take a look at the fan-led GTA 6 mapping project, and some other information to speculate how extensive Grand Theft Auto 6's map could turn out to be as compared to Grand Theft Auto 5.
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.
Exploring GTA 6 map vs. GTA 5 map rumors and speculations
A group of Grand Theft Auto fans has been carrying out the GTA 6 mapping project in an effort to figure out Leonida's potential size and layout. They have come up with a speculated grid-based map using footage from Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development clips from September 2022, trailers, and screenshots.
RAGE engine (Rockstar Games' proprietary engine) coordinates from the leaks have also been taken into account to provide a rough idea about its size.
Interestingly, X user @xlazefps, who claims to be a part of the mapping project community, compared the sequel's speculated map with the GTA 5 map, seemingly on the basis of coordinates, and suggests that it could be around 2.67 times bigger.
Check out: All 10 GTA 6 side activities we've noticed so far
It must be noted that the GTA 6 mapping project has only put forward a speculated version of Leonida, and the actual one could end up being quite different. So at this moment, it is best to take it with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar to reveal the official map.
Also check: GTA 6 development started "in earnest" in 2020, states Take-Two Interactive
All things considered, even if we just compare what we know officially so far, Leonida appears to likely have more real estate. For instance, GTA 5's map only has one city, Los Santos, and the rest consists of a desert, some mountains, and a very small town named Paleto Bay up north.
On the other hand, the GTA 6 map has urban areas like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and Ambrosia, as well as wilderness in the form of the Florida Everglades-like Grassrivers, and the Mount Kalaga National Park. The screenshots further suggest few of them to be sprawling, especially Vice City.
So, there seems to be a good chance of the GTA 6 map being much more extensive than the GTA 5 map, but that remains to be seen.
