All 10 GTA 6 side activities we've noticed so far

The new trailer and screenshots revealed by Rockstar Games recently have provided a glimpse at some potential GTA 6 side activities. Besides all the shooting and driving, Grand Theft Auto titles usually feature a plethora of side activities that add to the immersion and help in bringing the virtual world to life.
The series' upcoming entry will be set in the fictional state of Leondia, and it looks like there could be a lot to do there. With that said, let's look at some of the GTA 6 side activities that we have noticed so far.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
Cage fighting, kayaking, and other GTA 6 side activities that we've noticed so far
1) Basketball
GTA San Andreas is the only title in the series to feature basketball so far. However, it seems like the sport could be returning in the next installment as one GTA 6 screenshot shows a couple of NPCs playing basketball in Vice City.
2) Working out
Working out is another side activity from GTA San Andreas that seems to be returning in GTA 6. Rockstar's 2004 release featured gyms wherein the protagonist could work out via minigames.
The upcoming Grand Theft Auto title's male lead, Jason Duval, can be seen bench pressing in GTA 6 trailer 2. Lucia Caminos, its female lead, can also be seen in a gym in a screenshot.
3) Pool
Rockstar Games featured pool in Grand Theft Auto 4 and San Andreas, and it could be among the GTA 6 side activities too. Jason can be seen playing pool, seemingly in a bar, in a screenshot.
4) Mini golf
Yet another sports-based side activity in Grand Theft Auto 6 could be mini-golf. This one has apparently been teased in a screenshot that shows Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason, wielding a golf club at what seems to be a mini golf course.
5) Cage fighting
Grand Theft Auto 4's story mode DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony, featured underground cage fighting, a competitive, albeit thrilling side activity, that unfortunately did not return in GTA 5.
That said, since GTA 6 trailer 2 showed Lucia fighting inside a cage, it might be coming back to the franchise.
6) Kayaking
Next up on the list of GTA 6 side activities that we've noticed so far is kayaking. An NPC can be seen maneuvering a kayak in a river at Leonida's Mount Kalaga National Park in the screenshots.
7) Scuba diving
Scuba diving looks to be another one of the water-based GTA 6 side activities. The screenshot above shows some NPCs in scuba diving gear, exploring Leonida's marine life. GTA 5 features scuba diving too, but the underwater environment is a lot more detailed in the sequel.
8) Fishing
Fishing is a side activity in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' 2018 release. No Grand Theft Auto title has included it yet, but it looks to be debuting in the series with GTA 6.
9) Hunting
A couple of GTA 6 screenshots depict hunting. The one above shows three NPCs on a hovercraft with a dead alligator and some kind of a feline. Another shows two NPCs at the Mount Kalaga National Park walking towards their kill in the woods.
10) Dirt biking
Dirt biking could be among the more thrilling GTA 6 side activities. A group of NPCs can be seen engaged in it somewhere around the Mount Kalaga National Park.
