5 GTA 6 characters that are likely going to be very entertaining

Rockstar Games introduced a bunch of new GTA 6 characters with the recently released trailer, screenshots, and details on its official website. These include the lead characters, as well as a couple of supporting cast members, some of whom seem quite entertaining. While we haven't seen much of them yet, these characters seem to have potential.

Rockstar usually does a great job with its titles' cast, which has further bolstered our hopes and expectations. So, let's take a look at five GTA 6 characters that are likely going to be very entertaining.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Cal Hampton and 4 other GTA 6 characters are likely going to be very entertaining

1) Lucia Caminos

Here's a look at Lucia, seemingly inside a nightclub in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia Caminos is one of the two protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6, and players are going to spend a lot of time with her. With that in mind, we can expect Rockstar Games to do a thorough job with her in terms of personality and likability, especially if the previous GTA protagonists are anything to go by.

Based on the footage from the trailers, mainly GTA 6 trailer 2, she seems to be a fun character. The hints regarding her being a trained fighter add another interesting dynamic to her personality.

2) Jason Duval

Jason hanging out at a bar with Cal Hampton, one of the supporting GTA 6 characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jason Duval is the other protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 6. So, the reason he will likely be quite entertaining is pretty much the same as Lucia's. He might initially come off as a serious person, but so did Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic (from Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 4, respectively) at first. However, there turned out to be a lot more to them.

Jason's short conversation with Brian Heder at the beginning of the GTA 6 trailer 2 also suggests he could have fun interactions with GTA 6 characters and NPCs.

3) Cal Hampton

Cal Hampton's official artwork from Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal Hampton is one of the supporting characters in Grand Theft Auto 6. We saw a bit of him in the second trailer, which seems to be a good sign of him possibly being an entertaining individual. He can be seen hanging out with Jason in several GTA 6 screenshots and might get a decent amount of screen time.

Information about Cal on Rockstar's website suggests he might be some sort of conspiracy theorist, which, like Ron from GTA 5, could add another fun element to him.

4) Real Dimez

GTA 6 characters Roxy and Bae Luxe form the Real Dimez rap duo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Roxy and Bae Luxe are collectively known as Real Dimez in Leonida. These GTA 6 characters are social media influencers and a rap duo. That alone shows great potential in terms of entertainment factor.

Rockstar has even shown them performing on top of a car in the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. So, there could be some really outlandish, albeit fun elements to Real Dimez.

5) Raul Bautista

Here is Raul Bautista's official Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Raul Baustista is quite an intriguing individual who was introduced on the official website after the GTA 6 trailer 2 came out. Rockstar describes him as a "seasoned bank robber," and a short clip on the website shows him in the midst of what seems like a heist with Jason and Lucia.

So, contrary to what GTA 6 characters like Cal Hampton or Real Dimez may offer to come off as entertaining, Raul Bautista might be able to entertain players via intense cutscene dialogs and action-packed set pieces in the next Grand Theft Auto entry.

