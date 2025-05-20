Could Danny Brown be in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Rapper Danny Brown has previously been involved in the Grand Theft Auto series, and many players may be wondering if he will also be part of GTA 6. While Rockstar Games has revealed many in-game characters in May 2025, the voice actors behind them have yet to be disclosed.

In a recent interview with Variety, Brown expressed a desire to be part of an upcoming game in the franchise. Based on his latest remarks, we can reasonably assume that he is not a part of GTA 6, at least not yet.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Rapper Danny Brown seemingly shows interest in returning to the series in GTA 6

On May 12, 2025, Variety published an interview with Danny Brown, in which he spoke about his experience working with Rockstar Games in 2019. The rapper stated:

“I’ve done a lot of things with GTA. Hopefully, they have me back, last time, I was a drunk fool.”

Readers should note that Brown voiced the character, Yung Ancestor, in GTA Online and also served as the host of the iFruit Radio station. However, given that he has publicly expressed a desire to return to the franchise, it is likely that Rockstar Games has not yet considered him for the upcoming title.

The studio is known for its strict NDA policies, which prevent individuals working with it from revealing details about their projects. If Brown were involved in Grand Theft Auto 6, he would not have been able to make the statement he did.

While we can rule out Brown’s involvement in the upcoming game for now, there is a small detail in GTA 6 that might have gone unnoticed. In one of the promotional screenshots featuring Boobie Ike, an NPC can be seen wearing a T-shirt with Yung Ancestor’s name on it.

While this suggests that Yung Ancestor may have some connection to GTA 6, it remains unclear how Rockstar Games will incorporate the character into the new installment.

Previous GTA titles have frequently referenced characters from earlier games, and the mention of Yung Ancestor could simply be another instance of this trend. Ultimately, we will have to wait until the GTA 6 release date to learn more.

