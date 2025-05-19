5 key details to note in the GTA 6 mapping project so far

The GTA 6 mapping project is arguably one of the most ambitious fan projects for the upcoming game so far. The team is trying to determine the map of Lenodia based on the September 2022 leaks, trailers, and screenshots. Recently, the project released the 0.051 version of the map, which included many new introductions and adjustments compared to before.

This article lists five key details you should note in the GTA 6 mapping project.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 interesting things to note in the GTA 6 mapping project so far

1) The northern side is still undetermined

We still don’t know what’s north of the State of Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 mapping project team has yet to figure out the northernmost part of the State of Leonida. At some point, it was believed that the map would visually expand towards the north, but players would not be allowed to move beyond a certain point.

However, the website released with the GTA 6 trailer 2 stated that the Mount Kalaga National Park is in the North. According to the GTA 6 mapping project, some areas beyond the national park are still undetermined.

2) The map has three airports

According to the GTA 6 mapping project, there are three airports in the State of Leodina. While the Vice City International Airport is expected to be the primary one, the mapping project also revealed airbases in Port Gellhorn and Leonida Keys.

Vice City in GTA 6 is on the east side of the map, and the airports are shown noticeably far from the city in the mapping project. We may also get new airbases on the northern side after the game’s release.

3) Lake Leonida is getting smaller

With each iteration of the GTA 6 mapping project, Lake Leonida is getting visibly smaller. It is expected to be the biggest lake in the entire map, covering a major portion in the middle. While the current version of the lake is still big, the size has shrunk over time.

On the other hand, the Port Gellhorn area is getting bigger. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers included various shots from the area, and the mapping project team was able to predict an outline of the location. We must wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the exact details about Lake Leonida and Port Gellhorn.

4) Still no details about Yorktown

Yorktown is expected to be a northwestern area in the upcoming game. However, the GTA 6 mapping project has yet to show any details, except for its name and an estimated outline.

The area was marked on the map a long time ago after the GTA 6 leaks. However, Rockstar Games has yet to provide us with details about it.

5) The map has multiple major locations

An aerial view of Ambrosia in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

After the recent reveal from Rockstar Games, the GTA 6 mapping project marked various locations and neighborhoods on the map. According to the recent update, the State of Leonida includes the following areas:

Vice City

Grass Rivers

Hamlet

Leonida Keys

Watson Bay

Mariana County

Ambrosia

Port Gellhorn

Kelly County

Leonard County

Bogemia, and others.

It is worth noting that there are various smaller areas within these locations.

